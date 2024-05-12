Several railroad crossings blocked in downtown Wheaton after train breaks down

A freight train broke down in west suburban Wheaton on Sunday, blocking several streets and railroad crossings.

In a Facebook post at 5:55 p.m., the city of Wheaton said police were informed by Union Pacific that a broken-down freight train was blocking all crossings from Hale to President streets.

Drivers were urged to use the crossing at West Street, which remained open.The bridge at Manchester Street was an alternate route as well.

While it wasn't known how long the closure would last, it was expected to continue through the evening hours.

City officials reminded drivers to use caution and not go around gates that were down.