Emotional friends mourn loss of Glenview teen in fatal crash

Emotional friends gathered to pay tribute and to share memories of 17-year-old Marko Niketic, who was killed overnight in suburban Glenview.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, which left three other individuals hospitalized and a community numb with shock after the horrific tragedy.

“The fact that his life ended yesterday is a disgrace,” Marko’s friend Preston Shute said. “He’s one of those people where you met him, and he’s glowing.”

Preston was one of dozens of classmates and friends who came to the crash site on Monday, with many stunned and shattered by the overnight crash.

They describe a teen with many varied interests and ambitions, including ventures into stock trading and entrepreneurship.

“He was really into day trading,” Preston said. “He was a stock trader, and he had a detailing company with my friend that he was planning on starting in the summer. He had a lot of stuff ahead of him.”

Glenview police say that Marko and multiple passengers were riding in a silver Mercedes that was involved in a collision with a Ford Mustang. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage, coming to a halt across a street after hitting a wooden fence.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, and say that three others remain hospitalized. While the driver of the Mustang is expected to be okay, both passengers who were in the vehicles were listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

Glenbrook High School is offering counseling and support services to students, and friends are left to process the enormity of their loss.

“I can’t really process it right now because that is my best friend, but at the same time I like to share the information, because I do think his life needs to be justified in some sort of sense,” Preston said.