Ground stop lifted at Chicago's airports as storms arrive, delays continue

Delays persisted on Monday afternoon after a ground stop was issued at Chicago's Midway and O'Hare International Airports amid storms in the Chicago area.

A ground stop was issued until 2:45 p.m., halting flights bound for Midway and O'Hare at their originating airports. As of 3:35 p.m., a total of 19 flights had been canceled at O'Hare, and the airport was reporting delays of less than 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, delays at Midway were averaging 15 minutes.

Showers and storms began to move into the area around 1 p.m., with scattered rain continuing through the afternoon and evening.

"The afternoon commute could be a little soggy," NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Roman said, adding that heavy downpours were possible at times.

The storms could produce gusty winds, lightning strikes and "torrential downpours," according to the National Weather Service. Storms that do develop are not expected to be severe, the NWS said, though some localized flooding could occur.

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms are set to continue through 10 p.m., bringing with them a change in temperatures.