PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle skies across Illinois

Did you see them?
The Northern Lights dazzled the skies over the Chicago area Friday, Saturday and Sunday, putting on quite a spectacular show.
The viewing of the Aurora borealis, commonly referred to as the Northern Lights, emerged in a wide swath of the country as a result of a "very rare" geomagnetic storm. The lights were seen in other parts of the country as well, with officials saying visibility was expected to stretch from California to Alabama.
Here's a glimpse into what the skies looked like across Illinois over the weekend:
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.