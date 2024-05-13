PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle skies across Illinois

Did you see them?

The Northern Lights dazzled the skies over the Chicago area Friday, Saturday and Sunday, putting on quite a spectacular show.

The viewing of the Aurora borealis, commonly referred to as the Northern Lights, emerged in a wide swath of the country as a result of a "very rare" geomagnetic storm. The lights were seen in other parts of the country as well, with officials saying visibility was expected to stretch from California to Alabama.

Here's a glimpse into what the skies looked like across Illinois over the weekend:

A breathtaking view of the Northern Lights from Prairie Lake at the Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area in Cass County about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Did you get a look at the phenomenon from your location in Illinois this weekend?



Photo credit: Dannyl Dolder pic.twitter.com/IAx03DaKFN — Illinois DNR (@IllinoisDNR) May 12, 2024

Sometimes having friends around the world means a lot. Today I received an amazing Northern Lights photo from Evanston, Illinois! I am so grateful 🍀 pic.twitter.com/89tBg7Uwfr — Ha Luong (@luongthuha) May 12, 2024

11:30 pm mother nature decided it wanted to give off a quick but vibrant Aurora display in Central Illinois! #Auroraborealis #northernlights #ilwx pic.twitter.com/CY7DtcwjfF — Andrew Griffiths (@Central_IL_Wx) May 12, 2024

yes everyone and their mother is posting about the northern lights but



i got this photo at like 1 am cst on the Mississippi River bordering St. Louis and Illinois :)



i will never stop saying this but I really never thought I’d see northern lights in my lifetime lol pic.twitter.com/V9NaI5LcH7 — momo (@qttaquitos) May 12, 2024

And they said a swagged out white guy would never see the northern lights in Chicago Illinois pic.twitter.com/eBOMWBb5kz — mitchell (@twitcheII) May 12, 2024

The #northernlights were absolutely insane in DeKalb, Illinois around 11:30 PM CDT tonight!! @TamithaSkov pic.twitter.com/8oGXCh5upZ — Landon Moeller (@landon_wx) May 12, 2024