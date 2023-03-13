Drake, Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire And More Announce Chicago Concerts in 2023

Drake has announced his long-awaited "It's All A Blur" tour, which includes a stop in Chicago.
The iconic rapper will grace the United Center stage on Fourth of July weekend, with shows scheduled on July 5 and 6. He will be accompanied by rapper 21 Savage.
Tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 17. To learn more, see here.
Lionel Richie is another big-name artist bringing his tour to Chicago, along with special guests Earth, Wind & Fire. They are set to hit the stage on Aug. 5 at the United Center. For more information, and tickets, see here.
These are just a few of the artists coming to Chicago in the months ahead.
For more concerts coming up this year, here's a detailed list:
Wizkid
Nigerian singer Wizkid is coming to Chicago for his "More Love, Less Ego" tour. The Afrobeats artist will perform at the United Center in March.
When: Mar. 24
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
John Mayer
John Mayer will, "for the first time in his career" embark on a "solo, acoustic tour" beginning in the spring of 2023, a press release from Live Nation says.
When: Mar. 31
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne's 2023 "Welcome to Tha Carter Tour" kcks off April 4 in Minneapolis.
When: April 9
Where: Radius Chicago
Tickets: On sale now
Tink
R&B artist Tink is heading out on her "Thanks 4 Everything" tour this year.
When: April 23
Where: Chicago Theatre
Tickets: On sale now
MANÁ
Latin-American band MANÁ is coming to Chicago in April.
When: April 28-29
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Luke Combs
Country star Luke Combs will embark on an "unprecedented world tour in 2023," stopping for one night in Chicago.
When: May 6
Where: Soldier Field
Tickets: On sale now
Blink-182
Blink-182 has announced a world tour, with two dates in Chicago. According to the band, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker are reuniting for the first time in nearly 10 years. To learn more and purchase tickets, click here.
When: May 6, 7
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Lizzo
Three-time Grammy-winning pop artist Lizzo will take the United Center stage during the North American leg of her "Special 2our tour."
When: May 17, 2023
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Janet Jackson
This icon's "Together Again" tour marks her 50th year in the entertainment industry and features performances by artist Ludacris.
When: May 27
Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tickets: On sale now
Logic
Grammy-nominated rapper Logic will embark on his U.S. tour, “Logic: The College Park Tour”.
When: May 27
Where: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Tickets: Ticket sales begin March 10th
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" is coming to Soldier Field this summer. The singer will be joined by OWENN and girl in red, as well as MUNA and Gracie Abrams on stage in Chicago.
When: June 2, 3, 4
Where: Soldier Field
Tickets: No longer on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster. More tickets may be released at times leading up to the show
Dead & Company
Dead & Company is set to stop in Chicago for its Summer 2023 "The Final Tour." The band, which formed in 2015 and includes several original members of The Grateful Dead, is scheduled to perform at Wrigley Field in June.
When: June 9, 10
Where: Wrigley Field
Tickets: On sale now
Nickelback
Nickelback is set to stop in Illinois twice for its "Get Rollin' tour."
When and Where: June 17 in Bloomington at Tailgate N' Tallboys, and Aug. 18 in Tinley Park at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tickets: On sale now
Fall Out Boy
Fall Out Boy will kick off their 2023 U.S. stadium tour at Wrigley Field For its Chicago show. The band will be joined by fellow hometown musicians Alkaline Trio, The Academy Is... and Royal & the Serpent.
When: June 21
Where: Wrigley Field
Tickets: On sale now
Stevie Nicks
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will grace the United Center stage this summer as she embarks on a 14-stop tour, with a performance in Chicago in June.
When: June 23
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Young the Giant
Multi-platinum selling artist Young the Giant will embark on a summer tour with Milk Chance beginning in May. The tour will stop in Chicago over the summer.
When: June 23
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Tickets: On sale now
Morgan Wallen
Country music star Morgan Wallen's "One Night At A Time" tour will stop at Wrigley Field in June and feature guest performances from artists like Hardy and Parker McCollum.
When: June 22, 23
Where: Wrigley Field
Tickets: On sale now
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Garbage
In an ode to the '90s, the solo project of former Oasis guitarist and songwriter Noel Gallagher will visit Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in late June alongside Madison-based rock group Garbage.
When: June 27, 2023
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Tickets: On sale now
Anita Baker
American soul music icon Anita Baker will be at the United Center in June joined by special guest Babyface.
When: June 30, 2023
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Bryan Adams
Singer-songwriter Bryan Adams will in 2023 hit the road for his "So Happy it Hurts" tour with special guest Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.
When: July 2
Where: Allstate Arena
Tickets: On sale now
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band is launching a new album and a summer tour across North America beginning in May, with a Chicago stop over the summer.
When: July 7, 8
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Tickets: On sale now
Windy City Smokeout
The multi-day barbecue and music festival will feature a handful of country artists over the course of four days.
When: July 13, 14, 15, 16
Who: Zach Bryan, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band
Tickets: Select days and packages on sale now
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifia, Too $hort, Warren G and Berner
These artists have announced their "High School Reunion Tour," which includes a stop in the Chicagoland area.
When: July 21
Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tickets: On sale now
Beyoncé
Queen Bey's "Renaissance" 2023 World Tour will stop in Chicago this summer.
When: July 22, 23
Where: Soldier Field
Tickets: Registration for the chance to buy tickets to the Chicago shows is currently closed.
Thomas Rhett
The award-winning country music singer is coming to Chicago this summer.
When: July 28
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Ed Sheeran
Multi-platinum recording artist Ed Sheeran is set to stop in Chicago while on his world tour.
When: July 29
Where: Soldier Field
Tickets: On sale now
Madonna
Legendary singer Madonna has announced "The Celebration Tour," and the Windy City is on her list. She'll take the stage at the United Center in August, preforming songs that span her 40-year career.
When: Aug. 9, 2023
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
"The Boss" has added two Chicago dates to his 2023 tour.
When: Aug. 9, 11
Where: Wrigley Field
Tickets: On sale now
P!NK
The artist's fall tour, "Trustfall," will feature performances from Grouplove and more.
When: Aug. 12
Where: Wrigley Field
Tickets: On sale now
Sam Smith
Grammy-winning artist Sam Smith is embarking on a world tour with a stop in Chicago.
When: Aug. 15
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Guns N Roses
The rock-and-roll band will embark on its massive 2023 world tour, with ticket pre-sales beginning on Feb. 22.
When: Aug. 24
Where: Wrigley Field
Tickets: On sale now
Arctic Monkeys
The Arctic Monkeys are coming to the United Center for its summer 2023 tour. Joined by Irish band Fontaines D.C., the band will be in town for one night only. To learn more and purchase tickets, click here.
When: Aug. 27, 2023
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Beck and Phoenix
The artists will co-headline the "Summer Odyssey" tour which stops in Chicago in August. on Aug. 31.
When: Aug. 31
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Tickets: On sale now
Cigarettes After Sex
This dream-pop group announced a 2023 North American tour with a stop in the Windy City.
When: Sep.1 & 2
Where: The Salt Shed
Tickets: On sale now
Peter Gabriel
Artist Peter Gabriel announces details for his long-awaited North American leg of "i/o - The Tour".
When: Sep. 30th
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Wu Tang Clan & Nas
Wu Tang Clan and Nas have announced their "N.Y. State of Mind Tour," which includes a stop at Chicago's United Center on Oct. 8. Produced by Live Nation, the global tour kicks off on May 9 in Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena.
When: Oct. 8th
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale
Depeche Mode
The new-wave group is embarking on their first tour in more than 5 years, with two stops in Chicago - although one date is already sold out.
When: April 8 (sold out) Nov. 13
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale