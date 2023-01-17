Madonna has announced a new global tour featuring four decades of her "greatest hits" and Chicago will be among the 35 stops.

The "Queen of Pop" will perform on Aug. 9 at the United Center and tickets are set to go on sale this week.

The singer announced the tour in a star-studded YouTube video in which she is seen playing a game of "truth or dare" with a number of celebrities, including Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Judd Apatow and more.

At one point in the video, Amy Schumer dares the pop star to "do a world tour" and play her greatest hits.

After polling other members in the room, Madonna agrees and the group erupts in cheers.

The tour will be Madonna's 12th, but "the first to celebrate four decades of music and her greatest hits," according to Live Nation. It will also feature "a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen," also known as Caldwell Tidicue.

The tour is set to bring Madonna to multiple cities in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and Europe.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Jan. 20 here. Citi cardmembers will also have access to a presale starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday and continuing through 6 p.m. Thursday.

See the full list of cities and dates below:

THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES:

Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome