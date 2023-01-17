Madonna has announced a new global tour featuring four decades of her "greatest hits" and Chicago will be among the 35 stops.
The "Queen of Pop" will perform on Aug. 9 at the United Center and tickets are set to go on sale this week.
The singer announced the tour in a star-studded YouTube video in which she is seen playing a game of "truth or dare" with a number of celebrities, including Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Judd Apatow and more.
At one point in the video, Amy Schumer dares the pop star to "do a world tour" and play her greatest hits.
After polling other members in the room, Madonna agrees and the group erupts in cheers.
The tour will be Madonna's 12th, but "the first to celebrate four decades of music and her greatest hits," according to Live Nation. It will also feature "a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen," also known as Caldwell Tidicue.
The tour is set to bring Madonna to multiple cities in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and Europe.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Jan. 20 here. Citi cardmembers will also have access to a presale starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday and continuing through 6 p.m. Thursday.
See the full list of cities and dates below:
THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:
Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES:
Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2
Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome