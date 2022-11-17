Ticketmaster Abruptly Cancels Public Sale of Tickets for Taylor Swift's ‘Eras' Tour

One day before tickets were set to become available to the general public, Ticketmaster abruptly canceled its public sale for Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour," following several issues with presale events and "historically unprecedented" demand.
Citing "high demands" and "insufficient remaining ticket inventory" the ticketing site announced on Twitter that is has canceled Friday's event.
The news follows a series of problems for Swift fans who tried to purchase presale tickets earlier this week.
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.
Tuesday's presale event, one of several, left millions of fans waiting in queues for hours after Ticketmaster said it was experiencing "technical difficulties."
"Our team is working to resolve this as soon as possible," one update on Ticketmaster's website read Tuesday. "We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience."
The company later released a statement saying the long wait times and disruptions stemmed from "historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix presale" but acknowledged on Thursday that bot attacks also played a role.
"Historically, working with Verified Fan invite codes has worked as we’ve been able to manage the volume coming into the site to shop for tickets. However, this time the staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn’t have invite codes drove unprecedented traffic on our site, resulting in 3.5 billion total system requests – 4x our previous peak," the company noted in a blog post Thursday. "Never before has a Verified Fan on sale sparked so much attention – or uninvited volume. This disrupted the predictability and reliability that is the hallmark of our Verified Fan platform."
It comes as no surprise then that some of those who secured tickets opted to put them on resale markets accompanied by lofty price tags, ranging anywhere from $500 to more than $12,000.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the cheapest resale ticket for Swift's June 2 Chicago show at Soldier Field -- the first of three shows in the city -- was being offered at $518 on StubHub after fees. This ticket would be in the 35th row of section 444, positioned in the upper deck almost directly to the side of the stage.
Including ticket fees on StubHub, there were just 17 listings under $1,000 for Swift's opening Chicago show, with the cheapest listing on the field at $1,121.
And while presale events for select shows continue into Thursday, the general public was not slated to have the opportunity to buy tickets at face value until Friday. But not anymore.
Swift's 52-date stadium visit is slated to run March 17 through Aug. 9 of 2023 throughout the U.S. and is expected to expand to international dates, as well.
The tour announcement followed Swift's release of her 10th album, “Midnight."
Dates for Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" are below:
FRI, MAR 17, 2023
STATE FARM STADIUM
Glendale, AZ
with Paramore & GAYLE
SAT, MAR 18, 2023
STATE FARM STADIUM
Glendale, AZ
with Paramore & GAYLE
FRI, MAR 24, 2023
ALLEGIANT STADIUM
Las Vegas, NV
with beabadoobee & GAYLE
SAT, MAR 25, 2023
ALLEGIANT STADIUM
Las Vegas, NV
with beabadoobee & GAYLE
FRI, MAR 31, 2023
AT&T STADIUM
Arlington, TX
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams
SAT, APR 1, 2023
AT&T STADIUM
Arlington, TX
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams
SUN, APR 2, 2023
AT&T STADIUM
Arlington, TX
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams
THURS, APR 13, 2023
RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM
Tampa, FL
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams
FRI, APR 14, 2023
RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM
Tampa, FL
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams
SAT, APR 15, 2023
RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM
Tampa, FL
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams
FRI, APR 21, 2023
NRG STADIUM
Houston, TX
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams
SAT, APR 22, 2023
NRG STADIUM
Houston, TX
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams
FRI, APR 28, 2023
MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM
Atlanta, GA
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams
SAT, APR 29, 2023
MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM
Atlanta, GA
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams
SUN, APR 30, 2023
MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM
Atlanta, GA
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams
FRI, MAY 5, 2023
NISSAN STADIUM
Nashville, TN
with Phoebe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams
SAT, MAY 6, 2023
NISSAN STADIUM
Nashville, TN
with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE
SUN, MAY 7, 2023
NISSAN STADIUM
Nashville, TN
with Phoebe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams
FRI, MAY 12, 2023
LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD
Philadelphia, PA
with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE
SAT, MAY 13, 2023
LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD
Philadelphia, PA
with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE
SUN, MAY 14, 2023
LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD
Philadelphia, PA
with Phoebe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams
FRI, MAY 19, 2023
GILLETTE STADIUM
Foxborough, MA
with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE
SAT, MAY 20, 2023
GILLETTE STADIUM
Foxborough, MA
with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE
SUN, MAY 21, 2023
GILLETTE STADIUM
Foxborough, MA
with Phoebe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams
FRI, MAY 26, 2023
METLIFE STADIUM
East Rutherford, NJ
with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE
SAT, MAY 27, 2023
METLIFE STADIUM
East Rutherford, NJ
with Phoebe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams
SUN, MAY 28, 2023
METLIFE STADIUM
East Rutherford, NJ
with Phoebe Bridgers & OWENN
FRI, JUN 2, 2023
SOLDIER FIELD
Chicago, IL
with girl in red & OWENN
SAT, JUN 3, 2023
SOLDIER FIELD
Chicago, IL
with girl in red & OWENN
SUN, JUN 4, 2023
SOLDIER FIELD
Chicago, IL
with MUNA & Gracie Abrams
FRI, JUN 9, 2023
FORD FIELD
Detroit, MI
with girl in red & Gracie Abrams
SAT, JUN 10, 2023
FORD FIELD
Detroit, MI
with girl in red & OWENN
FRI, JUN 16, 2023
ACRISURE STADIUM
Pittsburgh, PA
with girl in red & Gracie Abrams
SAT, JUN 17, 2023
ACRISURE STADIUM
Pittsburgh, PA
with girl in red & OWENN
FRI, JUN 23, 2023
U.S. BANK STADIUM
Minneapolis, MN
with girl in red & Gracie Abrams
SAT, JUN 24, 2023
U.S. BANK STADIUM
Minneapolis, MN
with girl in red & OWENN
FRI, JUN 30, 2023
PAYCOR STADIUM
Cincinnati, OH
with MUNA & Gracie Abrams
SAT, JUL 1, 2023
PAYCOR STADIUM
Cincinnati, OH
with MUNA & Gracie Abrams
FRI, JUL 7, 2023
GEHA FIELD AT ARROWHEAD STADIUM
Kansas City, MO
with MUNA & Gracie Abrams
SAT, JUL 8, 2023
GEHA FIELD AT ARROWHEAD STADIUM
Kansas City, MO
with MUNA & Gracie Abrams
FRI, JUL 14, 2023
EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH
Denver, CO
with MUNA & Gracie Abrams
SAT, JUL 15, 2023
EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH
Denver, CO
with MUNA & Gracie Abrams
SAT, JUL 22, 2023
LUMEN FIELD
Seattle, WA
with HAIM & Gracie Abrams
SUN, JUL 23, 2023
LUMEN FIELD
Seattle, WA
with HAIM & Gracie Abrams
FRI, JUL 28, 2023
LEVI’S® STADIUM
Santa Clara, CA
with HAIM & Gracie Abrams
SAT, JUL 29, 2023
LEVI’S® STADIUM
Santa Clara, CA
with HAIM & Gracie Abrams
THUR, AUG 3, 2023
SOFI STADIUM
Los Angeles, CA
with HAIM & Gracie Abrams
FRI, AUG 4, 2023
SOFI STADIUM
Los Angeles, CA
with HAIM & OWENN
SAT, AUG 5, 2023
SOFI STADIUM
Los Angeles, CA
with HAIM & GAYLE
TUE, AUG 8, 2023
SOFI STADIUM
Los Angeles, CA
with HAIM & Gracie Abrams
WED, AUG 9, 2023
SOFI STADIUM
Los Angeles, CA
with HAIM & GAYLE
Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.