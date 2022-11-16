Resale Tickets for Taylor Swift's Chicago Shows Are Already Going for as High as $6,000 — And General Public Tickets Haven't Even Gone on Sale Yet

After Taylor Swift fanatics were left frenzied due to severe issues with Ticketmaster when presale tickets first went on sale on Tuesday morning, prices for resale tickets on the secondary market have drastically risen in the meantime.

Swift is kicking off her "Eras Tour" on March 17 in Glendale, Ariz., the first of 20 locations and 52 shows as part of the stadium tour that will celebrate Swift's previous work, beginning with her self-titled debut album released in 2006.

The pop superstar is scheduled to play three shows at Soldier Field in Chicago next year, performing each night from June 2-4 at the lakefront stadium.

The upcoming Soldier Field concerts will be Swift's first visit to Chicago since June 2018, when she performed two shows opened by Camila Cabello and Charli XCX at Soldier Field as part of the Reputation Tour.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the cheapest resale ticket for Swift's first Chicago show at Soldier Field on June 2 was being offered for $518 on StubHub after including additional fees. This ticket would be in the 35th row of section 444, positioned in the upper deck almost directly to the side of the stage.

Including ticket fees on StubHub, there were just 17 listings under $1,000 for Swift's opening Chicago show, with the cheapest listing on the field at $1,121 after fees. The most expensive listing currently available is for row 7 in section Field B, listed for $8,279 after fees.

The outlook gets bleaker for Swifties when it comes to the Saturday concert on June 3, where there are currently just eight listings for tickets under $1,000 per ticket after fees. Saturday's most inexpensive ticket sits at a lofty $664 after fees, which would be for a seat in row 22 of section 446, Soldier Field's upper deck level.

The cheapest ticket on the field for the Saturday concert is listed for $2,128, while the concert's most expensive listings are currently going for $12,254 in multiple sections.

While there are currently 17 listings under $1,000 for Swift's final Chicago show on June 4, the average prices bear similarity to the first two Chicago concerts.

Listings for field tickets for all three shows are primarily in the price range of $2,500 to $6,000, with a few listings currently going for more.

The prices for Swift's Chicago concerts have drawn comparisons to ticket prices for the Super Bowl, which still boasts a higher average and minimum ticket price than the upcoming shows.

For this February's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Southern California, the average price of a ticket was $9,496. The cheapest option to get inside was listed for $6,395.

Although prices are exorbitantly high right now for Swift's shows, the sudden move to the secondary market following issues with Ticketmaster could be partially to blame.

Chicago Swifties were also in for a surprise last week, when Swift announced a third Chicago concert at Soldier Field on June 4. Her original tour announcement only included the shows on June 2 and June 3.

While in a different venue with a smaller capacity, ticket prices for Harry Styles' recent six-show stop in Chicago also stunned fans, many of whom traveled from other cities to see Styles in a residency-style tour that only included four U.S. cities.