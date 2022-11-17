Taylor Swift

Tennessee AG Investigating Ticketmaster After Taylor Swift Ticket Chaos

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Jonathan Skrmetti said he was launching an anti-trust probe into Ticketmaster after the presale debacle prompted widespread frustration

FILE - Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images (File)

Tennessee's attorney general said he is launching an investigation into Ticketmaster after his office was flooded with complaints over the ticket company's website crashing Tuesday as Taylor Swift fans raced to buy tickets for her upcoming "Eras" tour.

Ticketmaster's homepage was temporarily knocked offline after Swift fans, known as "Swifties," flooded the site determined to snag tickets to the "Blank Space" singer's first tour since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is concerned about consumer complaints related to @Ticketmaster. He and his Consumer Protection team will use every available tool to ensure that no consumer protection laws were violated," Skrmetti's office said in a tweet Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Jonathan Skrmetti said he was launching an anti-trust probe into Ticketmaster after the presale debacle prompted widespread frustration, NBC affiliate WSMV, based in Nashville, reported.

