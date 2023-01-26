John Mayer Announces 2023 Solo Tour Featuring ‘Rare, Acoustic Sets' With Chicago Date

Days after Dave Matthews Band announced an upcoming tour with a stop in Chicago, another artist followed suit: John Mayer.

John Mayer will, "for the first time in his career" embark on a "solo, acoustic tour" beginning in the spring of 2023, a press release from Live Nation says.

According to the release, the tour, exclusively scheduled at arenas across North America, will feature solo performances, "rare, acoustic sets" and lean "heavily" on Mayer's acoustic and guitar work, along with performances on electric guitar and piano and special guests.

The 19-date tour kicks off Mar. 11 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Mayer is scheduled on Mar. 31 to stop at the United Center in Chicago.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public Feb. 3 at 9 a.m., with a presale scheduled to take place Feb. 1 and 2.

Here's the full list of tour dates and cities: