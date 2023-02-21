Guns N' Roses Announce Wrigley Field Concert This Summer

Guns N' Roses announce return to Wrigley Field this summer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Wrigley Field will turn into Paradise City this August. Or will it be a jungle? No matter the scene, Guns N’ Roses announced on Tuesday that they’re returning to the home of the Cubs on Aug. 24.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers haven’t released a new full album since 2008’s “Chinese Democracy,” but that hasn’t stopped them from touring the world to play their hits for fans. Their new tour will cover the Middle East, Europe and North America, starting in Tel Aviv on June 5 and ending in Vancouver on Oct. 16.

Guns N’ Roses played Wrigley Field back in 2021 as part of their “We’re F’N’ Back!” tour, with a monster 25-song setlist. It’s unclear what GNR will bring to the stage this time around, but it appears that the band will still feature its original lineup of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan who reunited in 2016.

Members of the band’s fan club, Nightrain, will have the first crack at tickets with a presale that begins Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. The public sale for tickets will follow on Mar. 3 at 10 a.m.

