Dave Matthews Band Announces New Album, 2023 Summer Tour With 2 Dates in Chicago

Attention Chicago Dave Matthews Band fans: Eat, drink, and be merry...and, mark your calendars for both a new album and summer tour with a stop in Chicago.

According to a press release, Dave Matthews Band is launching a new album and a summer tour across North America beginning in May.

"Coinciding with the launch of their U.S. summer tour, Dave Matthews Band will release Walk Around The Moon – their 10th studio album and the follow-up to their chart-topping 2018 album, Come Tomorrow – on May 19," the release says.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The release goes on to say that the 12-song album "took shape during the pandemic and is as much a reflection on the current times as it is an urge to find common ground."

The band's U.S. portion of the tour kicks off May 19 -- the same day as the album release -- at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands in Texas. The 45-date tour includes two nights in Chicago, and will conclude with the band's "traditional, three-day, Labor Day weekend celebration weekend" at the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington.

A presale for DMB's "Warehouse Fan Association" members is underway, the release says. Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Feb. 17.

Here's the full list of of tour dates and cities