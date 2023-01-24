Dave Matthews Band Announces New Album, 2023 Summer Tour With 2 Dates in Chicago

Attention Chicago Dave Matthews Band fans: Eat, drink, and be merry...and, mark your calendars for both a new album and summer tour with a stop in Chicago.
According to a press release, Dave Matthews Band is launching a new album and a summer tour across North America beginning in May.
"Coinciding with the launch of their U.S. summer tour, Dave Matthews Band will release Walk Around The Moon – their 10th studio album and the follow-up to their chart-topping 2018 album, Come Tomorrow – on May 19," the release says.
The release goes on to say that the 12-song album "took shape during the pandemic and is as much a reflection on the current times as it is an urge to find common ground."
The band's U.S. portion of the tour kicks off May 19 -- the same day as the album release -- at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands in Texas. The 45-date tour includes two nights in Chicago, and will conclude with the band's "traditional, three-day, Labor Day weekend celebration weekend" at the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington.
A presale for DMB's "Warehouse Fan Association" members is underway, the release says. Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Feb. 17.
Here's the full list of of tour dates and cities
- May 9: Mexico City, DF -- Auditorio Nacional
- May 11: Monterrey, NL -- Auditorio Pabellon M
- May 13: Guadalajara, JAL -- Teatro Diana
- May 19: The Woodlands, TX -- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- May 20: Dallas, TX -- Dos Equis Pavilion
- May 23: Rogers, AR -- Walmart AMP
- May 24: Southaven, MS -- BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
- May 26: Nashville, TN -- Bridgestone Arena
- May 27: Cincinnati, OH -- Riverbend Music Center
- May 30, 31: Wilmington, NC -- Live Oak Ban Pavilion at Riverfront Park
- June 2, 3: Charleston, SC -- Credit One Stadium
- June 9: Forest Hills, NY -- Forest Hill Stadium
- June 10: Hartford, CT -- Xfinity Theatre
- June 14: Darien, NY -- Darien Lake Amphitheater
- June 16: Bangor, ME -- Maine Savings Amphitheatre
- June 17: Mansfield, MA -- Xfinity Center
- June 23: Burgettstown, PA -- The Pavilion at Star Lake
- June 24: Columbia, MD -- Merriweather Post Pavilion
- June 27: Clarkston, MI -- Pine Knob Music Theatre
- June 29: Milwaukee, WI -- American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
- June 30, July 1: Noblesville, IN -- Ruoff Music Center
- July 7, 8: Chicago, IL -- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- July 11, 12: Gilford, NH -- Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- July 14, 15: Saratoga Springs, NY -- Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- July 18: Holmdel, NJ -- PNC Bank Arts Center
- July 19: Wantagh, NY -- Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- July 21, 22: Camden, NJ -- Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- July 25: Alpharetta, GA -- Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- July 26: Orange Beach, AL -- The Amphitheater at the Wharf
- July 28, 29: West Palm Beach, FL -- iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Aug. 24: Highland, CA -- Yaamava' Resort and Casino
- Aug. 25, 26: Irvine, CA -- FivePoint Amphitheatre
- Aug. 29: Bend, OR -- Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- Sept. 1-3: George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre