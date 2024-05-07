Residents in the Chicago area are being asked to curtail their water use on Tuesday as severe weather could potentially impact the region.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago has issued an “overflow action alert” Tuesday ahead of the storms, which are expected to dump heavy rain on the region at different points throughout the day.

Officials are urging residents to “limit water usage to absolute necessities” on Tuesday, with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected.

Residents are being asked to delay taking showers or baths, and to wait on operating dishwashers and washing machines unless absolutely necessary.

Residents are also being asked not to water their lawns, and to flush toilets less frequently in coming hours.

Overflow action alerts are issued ahead of storms that could cause excess water to enter the region’s sewer systems. If too much water enters the system at once, it could potentially result in the release of untreated or only partially treated wastewater into waterways like the Chicago River or even Lake Michigan, according to MWRD officials.

If too much water enters the system at once, water can also back up into basements and onto city streets, causing significant issues for residents.