Chicago's 2023 ‘Windy City Smokeout' Reveals Country Music Headliners, Festival Lineup

If you're already dreaming of summer music festivals in Chicago, you're in luck --- one of the city's most beloved summer music and food events just announced its headliners and lineup of musical acts and events.

July 13-16, Chicago will host its annual outdoor music and BBQ country festival, the Windy City Smokeout. The festival, voted "Festival of the Year" a the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, features a country music lineup filled with fan-favorites, along with BBQ and beer from around the country.

According to organizers, the event features four headliners, with one playing each night. Here's an overview of who's playing and when:

July 13

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Hours: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Headliner: Zach Bryan

Other artists: Randy Rogers Band, Bailey Zimmerman, American Aquarium, J.R. Carroll

July 14

Hours: 2 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Headliner: Darius Rucker

Other artists: Chris Lane, Jo Dee Messina, Jackson Dean, Drew Green

July 15

Hours: 1 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Headliner: Luke Bryan

Other artists: Dylan Scott, Kameron Marlowe, Megan Moroney, Tanner Adell

July 16

Hours: 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Headliner: Zac Brown Band

Other artists: Eli Young Band, Larry Fleet, Luke Grimes, Caroline Jones, Lauren Watkins

General admission tickets, which do not include food or beverage, start at $54.95, but some days are already sold out, according to organizers. Four day GA passes begin at $225.95, organizers say.

VIP Day Passes start at $400, and Platinum Passes, which do include some food and drink, start at $550.

More information about the event can be found here.