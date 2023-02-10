Chicago's 2023 ‘Windy City Smokeout' Reveals Country Music Headliners, Festival Lineup

If you're already dreaming of summer music festivals in Chicago, you're in luck --- one of the city's most beloved summer music and food events just announced its headliners and lineup of musical acts and events.
July 13-16, Chicago will host its annual outdoor music and BBQ country festival, the Windy City Smokeout. The festival, voted "Festival of the Year" a the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, features a country music lineup filled with fan-favorites, along with BBQ and beer from around the country.
According to organizers, the event features four headliners, with one playing each night. Here's an overview of who's playing and when:
July 13
Hours: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Headliner: Zach Bryan
Other artists: Randy Rogers Band, Bailey Zimmerman, American Aquarium, J.R. Carroll
July 14
Hours: 2 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Headliner: Darius Rucker
Other artists: Chris Lane, Jo Dee Messina, Jackson Dean, Drew Green
July 15
Hours: 1 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Headliner: Luke Bryan
Other artists: Dylan Scott, Kameron Marlowe, Megan Moroney, Tanner Adell
July 16
Hours: 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Headliner: Zac Brown Band
Other artists: Eli Young Band, Larry Fleet, Luke Grimes, Caroline Jones, Lauren Watkins
General admission tickets, which do not include food or beverage, start at $54.95, but some days are already sold out, according to organizers. Four day GA passes begin at $225.95, organizers say.
VIP Day Passes start at $400, and Platinum Passes, which do include some food and drink, start at $550.
More information about the event can be found here.