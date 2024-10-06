Driver sought in deadly East Garfield Park hit-and-run

Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday in East Garfield Park.

The pedestrian, identified as a male, was walking on the street about 12:10 a.m. in the 500 block of South Homan Avenue when the driver of a silver sedan struck him, Chicago police said.

The victim died of multiple injuries he suffered from the crash, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which ruled his death an accident. His name hasn’t been released.

Police describe the car as a silver sedan, possibly a Nissan Maxima, with a black roof. The car has a broken windshield and left mirror, and has damage to its left-front bumper, police said.

The driver was last seen traveling north on Homan Avenue, police said.