Gary police execute search warrant in case of missing 13-year-old girl

Gary police served a search warrant in connection with the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in mid August, authorities said.

Ja’Niyah McMichael was reported missing on Aug. 11, the city of Gary mayor's office said in a Facebook post. City officials said the investigation led Gary Police Department detectives to obtain a search warrant, which was executed at an unspecified location in conjunction with the FBI.

"To preserve the integrity of the case, the Gary Police Department is limited in additional details that can be shared publicly," the post continued.

A Silver Alert, which is declared for a missing and endangered adult or child, was issued for Ja'Niyah on Sept. 5. What led the Silver Alert to be issued wasn't immediately clear.

Anyone with information regarding Ja'Niyah's disappearance is asked to contact the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1229, call the Indiana Department of Child Services Hotline at 800-800-5556 or submit tips online at www.tips.fbi.gov.

‍