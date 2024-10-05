Halloween hasn't arrived yet, but some ghouls have surfaced and put a damper on the holiday already.

Video obtained by NBC Chicago shows vandals destroying Halloween decorations in north suburban Glenview, including one family's skeleton collection.

Nine-year-old Athan and his mother, Lisa, were forced to clean up the damage after their skeleton family was destroyed by a group of vandals. Surveillance video captured the group pull up in a car, exit and begin smashing skeletons.

"They ripped his head off, you can see the eyes and the cord right there," said Lisa Xirafakis. "I feel devastated it’s just really disrespectful."

They even came back a second night to tear town the largest skeleton.

When the family posted about what happened on neighborhood groups, they learned a dozen or so others reported the same thing. Vandals had smashed pumpkins and fall décor and numbers houses had been hit.

While some residents opted to file police reports, most just want teens and parents to learn a lesson this Halloween.

"Dozens of people replied and said the same thing happened to them that night, and that’s when I decided to be determined to do something about it," Xirafakis said. "Not that we want these kids in trouble, just for my 9-year-old to learn accountability, and for them to do the right thing and come back and fix or repair what they broke."

Glenview police are investigating, according to neighbors.