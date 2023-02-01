Beyoncé Announces 2023 World Tour With Stop in Chicago

Beyoncé has officially joined the long list of bands and musical acts coming to Chicago in 2023.

In a Wednesday morning Instagram post, the 28-time Grammy winner announced she was taking her latest album "Renaissance" on a world tour set to kick off May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Following stops in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Amsterdam, Germany and Poland, Beyoncé will hit North America, beginning with a July tour date in Toronto.

The 41-year-old singer is set to come to Soldier Field in Chicago on July 22.

The 41-date tour also includes stops in Miami, Seattle, New York City, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Houston and New Orleans. A full list of tour dates and global cities can be found on Beyoncé's official website.

Dates for ticket sales has not yet been announced.

Here are the tour dates and cities for the North American leg of the "Renaissance" tour:

July 7 — Toronto, CA @ Rogers Centre

July 8 — Toronto, CA @ Rogers Centre

July 12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 15 — Nashville, TN at Nissan Stadium

July 17 — Louisville, KY at Cardinal Stadium

July 20 — Minneapolis, MN at Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22 — Chicago, IL at Soldier Field

July 26 — Detroit, MI at Ford Field

July 29 — East Rutherford, NJ at Metlife Stadium

July 30 — East Rutherford, NJ at Metlife Stadium

August 1 — Boston, MA at Gillete Stadium

August 3 — Pittsburgh, PA at Heinz Field

August 5 — Washington, DC at Fedex Field

August 9 — Charlotte, NC at Bank Of America Stadium

August 11 — Atlanta, GA at Mercedes Benz Stadium

August 16 — Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium

August 18 — Miami, FL at Hard Rock Stadium

August 21 — St. Louis, MI atDome at America’s Center

August 24 — Phoenix, AZ at State Farm Stadium

August 26 — Las Vegas, NV at Allegiant Stadium

August 30 — San Francisco, CA at Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 2 — Inglewood, CA at Sofi Stadium

Sept. 11 — Vancouver, BC at BC Place

Sept. 13 — Seattle, WA at Lumen Field

Sept. 18 — Kansas City, KS at Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21 — Dallas, TX at AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23 — Houston, TX at NRG Stadium

Sept. 27 — New Orleans, LA at Caesars Superdome