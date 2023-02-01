Beyoncé Announces 2023 World Tour With Stop in Chicago

Beyoncé has officially joined the long list of bands and musical acts coming to Chicago in 2023.
In a Wednesday morning Instagram post, the 28-time Grammy winner announced she was taking her latest album "Renaissance" on a world tour set to kick off May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Following stops in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Amsterdam, Germany and Poland, Beyoncé will hit North America, beginning with a July tour date in Toronto.
The 41-year-old singer is set to come to Soldier Field in Chicago on July 22.
The 41-date tour also includes stops in Miami, Seattle, New York City, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Houston and New Orleans. A full list of tour dates and global cities can be found on Beyoncé's official website.
Dates for ticket sales has not yet been announced.
Here are the tour dates and cities for the North American leg of the "Renaissance" tour:
July 7 — Toronto, CA @ Rogers Centre
July 8 — Toronto, CA @ Rogers Centre
July 12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
July 15 — Nashville, TN at Nissan Stadium
July 17 — Louisville, KY at Cardinal Stadium
July 20 — Minneapolis, MN at Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22 — Chicago, IL at Soldier Field
July 26 — Detroit, MI at Ford Field
July 29 — East Rutherford, NJ at Metlife Stadium
July 30 — East Rutherford, NJ at Metlife Stadium
August 1 — Boston, MA at Gillete Stadium
August 3 — Pittsburgh, PA at Heinz Field
August 5 — Washington, DC at Fedex Field
August 9 — Charlotte, NC at Bank Of America Stadium
August 11 — Atlanta, GA at Mercedes Benz Stadium
August 16 — Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium
August 18 — Miami, FL at Hard Rock Stadium
August 21 — St. Louis, MI atDome at America’s Center
August 24 — Phoenix, AZ at State Farm Stadium
August 26 — Las Vegas, NV at Allegiant Stadium
August 30 — San Francisco, CA at Levi’s Stadium
Sept. 2 — Inglewood, CA at Sofi Stadium
Sept. 11 — Vancouver, BC at BC Place
Sept. 13 — Seattle, WA at Lumen Field
Sept. 18 — Kansas City, KS at Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 21 — Dallas, TX at AT&T Stadium
Sept. 23 — Houston, TX at NRG Stadium
Sept. 27 — New Orleans, LA at Caesars Superdome