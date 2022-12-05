Morgan Wallen Adds Second Show in Chicago to ‘One Night at a Time' Tour

Morgan Wallen unveiled Monday a new round of dates to his upcoming "One Night at a Time" tour, giving Chicago a second show.

The country singer's campaign will kick off March 15, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand, with the North American leg of the tour launching one month later in Milwaukee.

Wallen, known for songs like "Sand in my Boots" and "Whiskey Glasses," is scheduled to perform back-to-back nights June 22 and 23, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The additional show in the Windy City is one of the 13 others Wallen added.

Wallen's tour includes dates at several other major league baseball stadiums, including Fenway Park in Boston on Aug. 18, Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 26 and Chase Field in Phoenix on July 20 -- all in 2023.

A "Verified Fan" presale begins Dec. 7, Wallen's website says, with tickets set to go on sale to the general public Dec. 9.

Wallen in 2021 was set to perform at Country Thunder in Wisconsin, but organizers removed him from the lineup after a video showing him using a racial slur surfaced. Wallen was subsequently banned from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, but was added to the show's lineup of performers in 2022.

A full list of his 2023 concert dates can be found here.