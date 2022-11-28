Soldier Field

Metallica's New ‘M72' Tour Includes Concerts in Chicago Set for 2024

James Hetfield (L) and Lars Ulrich of Metallica perform.
Metallica unveiled dates to "M72," the band's massive tour that will send them shredding at Soldier Field and stadiums across the world in 2023 and 2024.

Word of the tour coincides with the band's announcement of their new album. "72 Seasons" is set to drop April, 14, 2023, with the tour kicking off shortly after.

The heavy metal icons will stop by 22 different cities, playing for a pair of shows in each one. No two concerts in one city will be the same, as it will be a "no repeat weekend" with different set lists and opening acts planned for each night, according to the band.

Metallica will head to Chicago to perform Aug. 9 and 11, 2024 at Soldier Field. Pantera and Mammoth WVH will support the band the first night, while Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills will join the second show.

Two-day tickets, which includes access to both shows in a city, will go on sale to the general public Dec. 2 on Ticketmaster. Single-day tickets will be available beginning Jan. 20, 2023, according to the band.

The band last played in Chicago as a headliner for Lollapalooza, where they joined forces with a "Stranger Things" star during their performance.

Metallica's full tour dates can be found here:

