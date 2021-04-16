Country Thunder Wisconsin Announces New Headliner After Morgan Wallen Cancels

Country Thunder's popular Wisconsin music festival has a new headliner after country star Morgan Wallen, who was billed among the top acts for music festival, canceled his summer tour dates in wake of video showing him using a racial slur.

The Wisconsin fest announced on Facebook Wednesday that Eric Church will now be joining the lineup.

“In many ways Eric Church is the epitome of what fans expect from a Country Thunder headliner,” Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer said in a statement to NBC affiliate station TMJ-4. “The last time he played in Twin Lakes might be the biggest crowd we’ve ever had in these parts."

Wallen, who was announced among original headliners like Blake Shelton and Dustin Lynch, revealed Tuesday that he was canceling all his summer dates.

"That means I will not be playing festivals or the Luke Bryan tour dates," he wrote on social media. "But it's important to me, personally, if you can, still go to these shows- support country music."

Country Thunder announced its 20-act lineup in February, saying the event will go on as planned July 15-18, 2021 in Twin Lakes, despite other similar festivals postponing dates during the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival did not offer any details on coronavirus precautions, but its announcement came on the same day Milwaukee's Summerfest revealed it has been pushed back to September to allow more time for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Tickets are on sale now for Country Thunder. Other headliners include Clay Walker, Hardy, Chris Lane, Russell Dickerson, Tanya Tucker, Chicks with Hits and more.