Blink-182 Adds Second Chicago Concert to New World Tour

Blink-182 heard you, Chicago. The '90s pop-punk band just added a second Chicago concert date to its world tour "due to incredible fan demand."

In addition to Blink-182's May 6, 2023, date at the United Center, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker will also perform on May 7, 2023.

The world tour, kicked off in March and continuing through February 2024, marks the reunion of the three musicians for the first time in nearly a decade.

The first shows will take place in Mexico and South America before the band comes to the U.S. in May, where Chicago will be among their first stops. Other shows in the Midwest include Saint Paul, Minnesota, and Detroit, Michigan.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

News of the tour comes as the band prepares to drop their new single "Edging" on Friday. The music marks the first time Hoppus, DeLonge and Barker have been in the studio together in nearly 10 years.

"While ‘blink-182’ have already racked up more than their fair share of platinum records and blockbuster singles, they are looking forward to their 10th studio album," the tour release states. "With Delonge back after nearly a decade fans can expect that electric on stage magic that the trio has delivered over the years. With their new album due in 2023, ‘blink-182’ is stoked to be facing their future together."

Tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 17. Details here.

LATIN AMERICA

+With Support from Wallows

March 11 – Tijuana, MX – Imperial GNP (Festival)

March 14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos+

March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA

March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)

March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

March 28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes+

April 1-2 – Monterrey, MX – Venue TBA

NORTH AMERICA

*With Support from Turnstile

May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*

May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

May 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center* – ADDED SHOW

May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*

May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

May 15 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena* – ADDED SHOW

May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*

May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena*

May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena*

May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*

May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*

May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena*

May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*

Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*

Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium*

Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena*

Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center*

Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*

Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

Jun 27 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

Jun 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*

Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*

Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena*

Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena*

Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*

Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*

Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

EUROPE

^With Support from The Story So Far

Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro^

Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena^

Sep 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena^

Sep 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis^

Sep 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena^

Sep 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena^

Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena^

Sep 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum^

Sep 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena^

Sep 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena^

Sep 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena^

Sep 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle^

Oct 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena^

Oct 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre^

Oct 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi^

Oct 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena^

Oct 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome^

Oct 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena^

Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2^

Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena^

Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena^

Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

BLINK-182 2024 TOUR DATES:

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND

!With Support from Rise Against

Feb 9 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena!

Feb 11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena!

Feb 16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena!

Feb 19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena!

Feb 26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena!