Lizzo Adds Chicago to New Roster of Tour Dates

Lizzo will circle back to Chicago when the second leg of her North American tour launches.
"The Special 2our" will pan out in 2023, with the multi-platinum artist performing 17 dates alongside Atlanta-based rapper Latto, who is set to open the shows.
Chicago is listed for a visit May 17, 2023, at the United Center. Lizzo already hit the city in October as a part of her initial 25-stop campaign in support of her latest album, "Special."
Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster.
The announcement of the extended tour came before Lizzo racked up six Grammy nominations Wednesday, including album of the year, record of the year and song of the year. Lizzo already has three Grammy awards under belt, all of which she snagged in 2020.
Here are the full tour dates:
- April 21: Knoxville, TN at Thompson-Boling Arena
- April 22: Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena
- April 25: St. Louis, MO at Enterprise Center
- April 26: Memphis, TN at FedEx Forum
- May 4: Montreal, QC at Bell Centre
- May 6: Hartford, CT at XL Center
- May 9: Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena
- May 10: Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena
- May 12: Cleveland, OH at Rocket Mortgage Field House
- May 13: Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena
- May 16: Milwaukee, WI at Fiserv Forum
- May 17: Chicago, IL at United Center
- May 19: Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center
- May 20: Tulsa, OK at BOK Center
- May 24: Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center
- May 25: San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena
- June 2: Palm Desert, CA at Acrisure Arena