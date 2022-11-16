Lizzo Adds Chicago to New Roster of Tour Dates

Lizzo will circle back to Chicago when the second leg of her North American tour launches.

"The Special 2our" will pan out in 2023, with the multi-platinum artist performing 17 dates alongside Atlanta-based rapper Latto, who is set to open the shows.

Chicago is listed for a visit May 17, 2023, at the United Center. Lizzo already hit the city in October as a part of her initial 25-stop campaign in support of her latest album, "Special."

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster.

The announcement of the extended tour came before Lizzo racked up six Grammy nominations Wednesday, including album of the year, record of the year and song of the year. Lizzo already has three Grammy awards under belt, all of which she snagged in 2020.

Here are the full tour dates: