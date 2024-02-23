A suburban Chicago mall will soon close its doors for good, marking another major mall closure that stands in stark contrast with the heightened efforts of other popular shopping centers aiming to stay relevant in challenging times.

According to multiple reports, Spring Hill Mall will close most of its stores next month.

At the same time, malls like Old Orchard and Woodfield have been opening new spaces and even developing luxury apartments.

Here's what's happening:

Spring Hill Mall

In a reported letter sent to tenants, owners of Spring Hill Mall said the mall will "close its doors permanently" on March 22, though there will be some exceptions.

The mall's closure follows a number of department store closures over the last several years.

It first began in 2011 with the departure of JCPenney, and continued when Carson Pirie Scott closed in 2018. Then Macy's joined in 2020.

The Daily Herald reported a letter from the mall's owner told tenants they were "grateful for your partnership since we aqcuired Spring Hill Mall on July 16, 2021."

Kohan Retail Investment Group confirmed the news in a statement to NBC Chicago Friday.

"We want to express our gratitude to everyone who has been a part of our journey as we close our doors at Spring Hill Mall," the statement read. "Although this marks the end of our time here, we're eager to see what the future holds for the local business landscape and believe that great opportunities await."

West Dundee Village President Chris Nelson confirmed the mall will close on March 22.

West Dundee, where part of the mall resides, had been in talks to buy several stores from the owner. Portions of the mall, however, technically fall within Carpentersville village limits.

West Dundee is expected to close on the property nearly two weeks after it shutters.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Kohl's store in the Carpentersillve section and the Cinemark Theaters in West Dundee will both remain open despite the closings.

Details on future plans for the space remained unclear.

Old Orchard Mall

Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie has unveiled an ambitious and "transformative" redevelopment plan.

According to a press release, local developer Focus has been tapped as the co-developer on the project, which is expected to break ground in 2025 with the construction of approximately 400 luxury apartments and 15,000 square feet of street-level retail set to front an outdoor park and event space.

"When complete, the new residences, eateries, wellness facilities, and outdoor amenities will create a North Shore destination unlike anything else in Chicagoland, dramatically enhancing the center’s existing offerings," the release said, adding that apartments are slated to open to residents in early 2027.

The expansive redevelopment first began in 2018 when Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield acquired the mall's former, vacant Lord & Taylor department store, which will soon be home to Arhaus, Puttshack, ZARA and Pottery Barn among other retailers, the release added.

Meanwhile, new stores and restaurants at the mall continue to open.

Popular clothing and lifestyle retailer Urban Outfitters was the latest in a sew of new stores to open at the suburban mall. The 8,252-square-foot store, which opened earlier this month, is located next to Banana Republic on the north and west sides of the mall, the spokesperson said.

The mall has also recently seen the addition of several new higher-end retailers and dining options, including Louis Vuitton, Tory Birch, Alo Yoga, Capital Grille, Bar Siena and more.

Old Orchard also saw the return of long-time center favorite bookstore Barnes & Noble, which originally closed its doors there in 2021.

And earlier this year, while mall anchor Bloomingdale's shuttered, Bloomie's the department store's smaller, "curated shopping concept" opened.

In addition, a new walk-through Titanic exhibition opened at the mall last week.

Woodfield Mall

Woodfield Mall has seen multiple new additions and pop-ups in recent months.

Chicago-based Radio Flyer opened their first-ever retail store at the Schaumburg mall. The 15,000-square foot store, located on the ground level of Woodfield Mall, opened on Nov. 10.

Dave & Buster's is set to open a new location in the Streets of Woodfield at 601 N. Martingale Rd. next week.

Shein, a controversial fast fashion company that has been under heightened scrutiny, also did a pop-up at the mall in December.

Oakbrook Center Mall

The site of the former Sears store at Oakbrook Center is being transformed into Sony Motion Pictures' first-ever immersive entertainment destination, featuring worlds from some of the company's most popular films.

Wonderverse, a sprawling 45,000-square-foot space, opened to the public in December at the popular suburban shopping mall. With installations from hit movies and franchises including "Uncharted," "Ghostbrothers," and "Jumanji," the destination offers fans a "completely new entertainment experience."

Gurnee Mills Mall

A giant, multi-entertainment facility featuring bowling, Japanese arcade games, karaoke and a kids play zone is coming later this year.

Round1 Bowling & Arcade is set to come to Gurnee Mills in the summer of 2024, according to a press release from mall owner Simon. In addition to bowling and "exclusive, straight from Japan arcade games," the entertainment center will including billiards, karaoke, party rooms, a kids play-zone and more, the release said.

Deer Park Town Center

The Deer Park Town Center in northwest suburban Deer Park is adding three new stores and two new restaurants to the mall in 2024, with one of the five additions already open for business.

Victoria's Secret, which has already opened its doors, returns to Deer Park Town Center with a "Store of the Future" concept aimed to be more welcoming and navigable for customers.

Another three tenants are slated to open in the spring, as the mall will welcome smoothie and sandwich spot Clean Juice, window treatment company The Shade Store and lifestyle retail brand Aerie.

Starting in the fall, those shopping at Deer Park Town Center will get to stop at Ancho & Agave, a Mexican bar and restaurant offering tacos, burritos, quesadillas, margaritas and much more.

Yorktown Center

Yorktown Center in Lombard is continuing a major redevelopment with several new retail and restaurant additions, ranging from fast-food, to a self-pour taproom, to entertainment.

Dave & Busters, Tapville and Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen will each open locations at the mall in 2024 as part of the center's redevelopment plan, a press release said.