3 new restaurants coming to Lombard's Yorktown Center as part of major redevelopment

Yorktown Center in Lombard is continuing a major redevelopment with several new retail and restaurant additions, ranging from fast-food, to a self-pour taproom, to entertainment.

Dave & Busters, Tapville and Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen will each open locations at the mall in 2024 as part of the center's redevelopment plan, a press release said.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to close 2023 on a high note with the announcement that Dave & Buster’s, Tapville and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen will each be joining our retail lineup next year,” Yorktown Center’s general manager Josh Dean said in a release. “All of them benefit from strong brand appeal and consumer loyalty, and we are excited they chose to be part of the evolution currently underway at our property.”

According to the release, the retailers are part of a "transformational master plan" the Center and the Village of Lombard unveiled earlier this year for Lombard's former Carson's location, which will redevelop the anchor department store into a mixed-use development with more than 700 residential units as well as a park that will host events, concerts, pop-ups and more.

A19,000 square-foot Dave & Buster's will be located near Forever 21 and H&M and is expected to open in fall, the release states.

Tapville -- a restaurant where customers can "self-pour" beer and cider from taps along a wall -- is expected to open in early 2024, according to officials.

Popeye's is expected to open its location at the center in spring, the release added.

Also in the western suburbs, the Promenade at Bolingbrook has announced several new restaurants and retailers, including Kids Empire and Brazilian steakhouse Bullvino's.

In the northern suburbs, Old Orchard Westfield Mall is also set to add residential units as part of a "massive" redevelopment plan it announced in 2022.