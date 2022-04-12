Westfield Old Orchard to Welcome New Series of Stores and Restaurants

Nine new retailers and eateries are slated to make their debut in Westfield Old Orchard this year.

The collection includes a mix of projects — some of which are open already — that are gearing up to broaden the range of Skokie’s shopping center, organizers announced Tuesday. On top of the additions, the center will reopen its patios for outdoor seating in the coming months.

"These new retail and restaurant additions are key in engaging our loyal Old Orchard shoppers,” Old Orchard general manager Serge Khalimsky said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome our new partners. The center is reinvesting in customer amenities, overall ambiance and upgrades to infrastructure. As a result, the shopping center will outpace the competition, welcome a whole new generation of customers and continue to deliver the jobs and revenues Skokie needs to thrive."

The following is a roster of the latest establishments:

Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga produces performance-engineered athletic attire and gear, from leggings and sweatshirts to mats and beauty products for men and women. The Skokie storefront, which will open this spring, will be the yoga and lifestyle brand’s first location in Illinois.

Bar Siena

The West Loop restaurant is branching out to its first suburban location early this summer, bringing with it a menu that pays homage to various regions of Italy. Bar Siena plans to build two patios for outdoor seating.

Capital Grille

The fine-dining steakhouse is scheduled to break ground in Skokie by the end of the year. With establishments throughout the country, this will be the restaurant’s fifth front in Illinois.

Marine Layer

Marine Layer, a San Francisco-based casual apparel brand that designs and manufactures all of its clothing in California, debuted its first suburban store in Illinois. The store is open now.

Molly’s Cupcakes

The Chicago-native bakery will launch its first North Shore outpost this fall, offering a variety of cupcakes that will be made from scratch. Cookies, pies and homemade ice cream also will be posted on the menu. The bakery has five other locations in Illinois, and a portion of its profits are donated to schools in the community.

Pie Five

The fast-casual pizza joint, which is open already, dishes out scratch-made dough, fresh-cut toppings and in-house creations of several sauces. Options for dine in and takeout are available.

Tory Burch

American luxury brand Tory Burch sells collections of handbags, shoes and clothes. The storefront is expected to premiere this fall.

Reset by Therabody

Therabody's whole-body wellness center is focussed in health technology. Cryotherapy, lymphatic massages and hydrate infusions are among some of the featured treatments that will be available this spring.

Rodd & Gunn

The New Zealand-based men's clothing brand already has unfurled its Skokie location, which serves as its only store in Illinois. Various garments, accessories and footwear are on the shelves for shoppers.