Spring Hill Mall reportedly has a closing date.

According to multiple reports, citing a letter sent to tenants, the mall, with some exceptions, will "close its doors permanently" on March 22.

The Daily Herald reported the letter from the mall's owner told tenants they were "grateful for your partnership since we aqcuired Spring Hill Mall on July 16, 2021."

Kohan Retail Investment Group, which owns the mall, could not immediately be reached for comment, however.

West Dundee, which holds part of the mall, had been in talks to buy several stores from the owner. Portions of the mall, however, land in Carpentersville.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Kohl's store in the Carpentersillve section and the Cinemark Theaters in West Dundee, will both remain open despite the closings.

Details on future plans for the space remained unclear.

The mall had lost major stores over the last several years.

It first began in 2011 with the departure of JCPenney, and continued when Caron Pirie Scott closed in 2018. Then Macy's joined in 2020.