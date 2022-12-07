Coming Soon to Skokie's Westfield Old Orchard Mall: Apartments

Soon, you'll not only be able to work, shop, play and eat at a popular suburban Chicago mall -- you'll be able to live there, too.

Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie on Tuesday unveiled a "massive" redevelopment plan for the mall, which includes "modern residences," as well as additional retail, health and wellness amenities, a public public park where events like local concerts and farmer's markets can be held, and more.

"Our bold new vision for the center will dramatically enhance its offering and further establish it as the preeminent live, work, shop, and play destination on the North Shore," said Geoff Mason, executive vice president of operating management and development of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, in a release. "By creatively unlocking the potential of the center, this development will bring new life, energy and choices to Old Orchard and provide experiences that are even more engaging and meaningful for the local community.”

According to the release, the development of the new, "modern residences," along with new eateries, wellness facilities and outdoor amenities is expected to begin in 2024. Opening phases are scheduled for 2026.

"More detailed plans for the development will be unveiled in early 2024, and community input will be encouraged," the release goes on to say.

Prior to that, the mall in 2023 says development will continue as the former Lord & Taylor space will be "completely reimagined and redesigned," offering "new luxury home furnishings, top fashion and entertainment options to shoppers."

The mall has recently seen the addition of several new higher-end retailers and dining options, including Louis Vuitton, Tory Birch, Alo Yoga, Capital Grille, Bar Siena and more.

Old Orchard also saw the return of long-time center favorite bookstore Barnes & Noble, which originally closed its doors there in 2021.

And earlier this year, while mall anchor Bloomingdale's shuttered, Bloomie's the department store's smaller, "curated shopping concept" opened.

Bloomingdale's opened at Old Orchard mall in 1995. Only two other department stores remain at the mall: Macy's, which took over the former Marshall Field's store in 2006, and Nordstrom's.