Sony to debut first immersive entertainment destination at Oakbrook Center

The site of the former Sears store at Oakbrook Center is being transformed into Sony Motion Pictures first-ever immersive entertainment destination, featuring worlds from some of the company's most popular films, Sony announced Monday.

Wonderverse, a sprawling 45,000-square-foot space, will open to the public this December at the popular suburban shopping mall. With installations from hit movies and franchises including "Uncharted," "Ghostbrothers," and "Jumanji," the destination will offer fans a "completely new entertainment experience."

Guests will be able to take part in physical and immersive multi-media experiences, interactive installations, dynamic attractions and themed dining experiences, according to a news release. The vast complex will include escape rooms based on "Uncharted," a "Ghostbusters" virtual reality academy with two distinct experiences, "Bad Boys"-themed racing simulators, "Zombieland" bumper cars and a "Jumanji"-themed virtual reality pursuit.

"Ghostbusters" fans will be able to mingle at the hidden speakeasy the Ghost Trap - and even raise a toast with spirits. Those looking for a different experience can choose from two other bars. Commissary Bar, led by Pernod Ricard’s mixologist Jane Danger, will feature specialty cocktails and mocktails and light bites. In addition, a "21 Jump Street" pop-up bar will be open for a limited time.

Wonderverse will also include the Commissary Restaurant, a full-service dining experience with a complete menu of food, desserts and cocktails. While guests will be welcomed beginning in December, the official opening won't take place until January.

While entry will be free, attractions will be "priced for all to enjoy." Specific prices haven't been released.

Visitors are encouraged to book tickets in advance, as availability may be limited.

Guests under 21 years old will no longer be admitted after 7 p.m. as Wonderverse will become an adult-only experience at 8 p.m. More information can be found here on Wonderverse's website.