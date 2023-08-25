As 1 restaurant leaves the Streets of Woodfield, a big name is taking its place

Some big changes are coming to the Streets of Woodfield in suburban Schaumburg.

According to a post from the Village of Schaumburg, a Dave & Busters gaming center and restaurant is "coming soon" to the area.

"Dave & Buster's will be opening a new location in the Streets of Woodfield at 601 N. Martingale Rd.," the post read, adding that an anticipated opening date "will soon be announced."

A report from The Daily Herald said Dave & Busters will be opening in the same location that a Dickey's Barbecue Pit restaurant currently occupies. According to the report, the barbecue restaurant opened at 601 N. Martingale Rd. in May and is currently closed.

Neither Dickey's Barbecue Pit nor the Streets of Woodfield immediately responded to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

According to the Village of Schaumburg, Dave & Busters is investing roughly $7 million in renovations for the space.

The location had previously been occupied by GameWorks, which operated in the space from 1996 until December 2021, when it closed permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a post from Nation's Restaurant News says.

More than a dozen shops and restaurants currently occupy shops at the Streets of Woodfield, including AMC Theaters, Dicks Sporting Goods, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and Shaw's Crab House.