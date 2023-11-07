Radio Flyer opens its first-ever retail store this week at Woodfield Mall. Here's what to expect

More than a century after the first little red wagon was produced, Chicago-based Radio Flyer is opening their first-ever retail store, and it won't be far from where the iconic toy company began.

The 15,000-square foot store, located on the ground level of Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, is set to open at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.

Friday will feature plenty of festivities to mark the occasion, including a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m. as well as a free gift and exclusive discount code to use in the store for the first 106 customers to arrive.

The store will offer all of Radio Flyer's well-known products, boasting large selections of stroller wagons, tricycles, go-karts and electric bikes along with a large space for guests to interact with the toys.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

On Friday, kids will get the chance to experience the store's race track as well, where Radio Flyer's scooters and go-karts can be tested out in action.

A professional balloon artist and face painter will also be on sight for Friday's festivities.

According to the Radio Flyer website, customers can expect “the ultimate Radio Flyer experience” when visiting the Woodfield Mall location. The store will include a test track, product story center, personalized items and more.

The very first Radio Flyer was built after Antonio Pasin immigrated to Chicago from Italy in 1914. Since then, Radio Flyer has expanded to produce toys, bikes and even eBikes.

While the company now has offices internationally, it remains both a Chicago-based and family-oriented company.

More information on Radio Flyer can be found here.