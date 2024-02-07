A giant, multi-entertainment facility featuring bowling, Japanese arcade games, karaoke and a kids play zone is coming to the northern suburbs later this year.

Round1 Bowling & Arcade is set to come to Gurnee Mills in the summer of 2024, according to a press release from mall owner Simon. In addition to bowling and "exclusive, straight from Japan arcade games," the entertainment center will including billiards, karaoke, party rooms, a kids play-zone and more, the release said.

The family-friendly venue will also serve food, according to the release, with classic appetizers as well as pizzas, wings, salads, and Japanese items including takoyaki, gyoza and mochi ice cream.

The entertainment hub, located near Hobby Lobby at mall entry B, is set to open Aug. 31, 2024, the mall's website showed.

Round1 joins several new stores and restaurants at Gurnee Mills following the closure of mall anchors Sears and Toys 'R' Us in 2018.