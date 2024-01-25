Deer Park Town Center to welcome 5 new tenants in 2024

One of the Chicago area's most visited shopping malls will be expanding in 2024, bringing new shops and restaurants to customers this year.

The Deer Park Town Center in northwest suburban Deer Park is adding three new stores and two new restaurants to the mall in 2024, with one of the five additions already open for business.

Victoria's Secret, which has already opened its doors, returns to Deer Park Town Center with a "Store of the Future" concept aimed to be more welcoming and navigable for customers.

Another three tenants are slated to open in the spring, as the mall will welcome smoothie and sandwich spot Clean Juice, window treatment company The Shade Store and lifestyle retail brand Aerie.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Starting in the fall, those shopping at Deer Park Town Center will get to stop at Ancho & Agave, a Mexican bar and restaurant offering tacos, burritos, quesadillas, margaritas and much more.

More information on the mall and its current tenants can be found here.