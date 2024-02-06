Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

One of the most highly anticipated stores coming to Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie finally has an opening date.

Popular clothing and lifestyle retailer Urban Outfitters is slated to open at the suburban mall Thursday, Feb. 8, according to a spokesperson. The store will be located next to Banana Republic on the north and west sides of the mall, the spokesperson said.

Urban Outfitters is the latest in a slew of newly announced shops and experiences, including Puttshack, Arhaus and Vuori as the mall continues to undergo a "massive" redevelopment plan that begin in 2022.

Westfield Old Orchard will also see new dining options in 2024, including Cupitol, which has locations in Chicago and Evanston and describes itself a mixing of the "best elementals of a restaurant, bakery, café, exclusive bar."

Independently-owned café and bakery Cafe Castemila will also open at the mall next year, the spokesperson said.

Westfield Old Orchard Mall's redevelopment

The giant redevelopment project, the mall has said, is part of an effort to make Westfield Old Orchard the "preeminent live, work, shop, and play destination on the North Shore."

“The transformational redevelopment now underway at Westfield Old Orchard will enhance experiences for Skokie residents and visitors, supporting the center as an economic engine for our community," Skokie Mayor George Van Dusen said in a press release in 2022, announcing the project. "The Village looks forward to continuing its collaboration with Westfield Old Orchard to help Skokie thrive and remain the North Shore’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment destination for decades to come.”

Provided by Westfield Old Orchard Mall A rendering of Westfield Old Orchard Mall's redevelopment

A slew of new retailers including French and California-inspired clothing brand Amour Vert, curated women's brand and boutique böhme and Mongolian-sourced cashmere brand Goyol Cashmere opened at the Skokie mall recently, along with return of at least two old favorites: Victoria's Secret/Pink, which closed its doors in 2020, and Barnes & Noble, which opened in the mall in 1994 but shuttered in 2021.

The mall has seen high profile closures, too.

In addition to Lord & Taylor closing in 2018, The Gap and Gap Kids both closed in early 2023. In the fall of 2022, Bloomingdale's, one of only three department stores left at Old Orchard, also closed its doors, but was revived in a new way through a smaller, more "curated" concept store, Bloomie's.

As the mall continues to undergo a transformation, here's a look at some of the new stores and restaurants that have opened over the past two years: