Chicago Snowstorm Updates: Winter Storm Warning in Effect, More Than a Foot of Snow in Parts

A major winter storm blanketed parts of the Chicago area with more than a foot of snow overnight, with the blast of winter weather continuing into Tuesday morning and making for hazardous conditions.

Here's the latest on what you need to know about the winter storm from across the Chicago area:

Winter Storm Warning Remains in Effect

A winter storm warning remained in effect across the Chicago area early Tuesday as a major snowstorm continued to blanket parts of the region, making for extremely hazardous conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Kankakee, Kendall, Will, Grundy, Livingston and DuPage counties in Illinois, along with Lake, Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana that began Sunday evening and will remain in effect through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Winter weather advisories are in place in LaSalle, Kane, McHenry and DeKalb counties through 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS, while Cook County and Lake County in Illinois will remain under a winter storm warning through 12 p.m.

See Snowfall Totals So Far From Across the Chicago Area

A massive snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the Chicago area beginning Monday and continuing into Tuesday.

Just how much snow has fallen in this latest blast of winter weather? Here's a look at the latest snowfall totals from around the area, according to the National Weather Service:

Chicago (Albany Park) - 16 inches

Chicago (Lake View) - 8.2 inches

Chicago (Loop) - 7.8 inches

Chicago (Midway Airport) – 17.7 inches

Chicago (O’Hare Airport) – 7.5 inches

Harwood Heights – 12.3 inches

Oak Lawn - 13 inches

Cook County Circuit Court Closed for In-Person Hearings

As a result of continued snow and dangerous travel conditions, the Circuit Court of Cook County will only conduct proceedings by videoconference and teleconference Tuesday.

Litigants who cannot attend by Zoom, due to any technical limitations, will not suffer any adverse consequences, according to a news release.

Traffic court proceedings also will be held by teleconference.

IDOT Continues Slow Plow Operations Overnight

The Illinois Department of Transportation said Monday that it planned to continue snow removal operations into the overnight hours.

In a tweet, IDOT said some local agencies have decided to suspend plowing "out of an abundance of caution," however which agencies made the move remained unclear.

Transportation officials reiterated that conditions are treacherous and it's "not the night to be driving."

City Colleges of Chicago Moves to Remote Learning Tuesday

City Colleges of Chicago announced Monday that all in-person classes would be switched to remote learning on Tuesday.

The news came as dozens of city and suburban school districts cancel classes due to the weather. Several colleges, including DePaul, UIC and the University of Chicago, have also canceled in-person learning.

ComEd Steps Up Staffing to Deal With Potential Power Outages; Nearly 1,000 Without Power in Boone County

Amid the winter storm, ComEd is stepping up staffing and response crews in the event of any power outages caused by the rough weather.

In a statement, the company emphasized that it does not anticipate major storm-related power outages because of the lack of ice on trees and power lines, which lead to more outages than heavy snow typically does.

Even still, the company says that they are doubling up crews that are involved in responding to outage tickets, and that they have extra staff available overnight Monday and into Tuesday.

This news comes as ComEd crews report to West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee to give a hand to crews battling the damage caused by recent ice storms in those states. Approximately 350 crew and contract workers were sent out, and those crews are expected to remain out of state for at least the next week.

Cook County Health Announces Vaccination Site Closures

Several of Cook County Health's COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closed Tuesday as a result of the snow and hazardous travel conditions.

Patients who are scheduled for appointments on Tuesday will be contacted and rescheduled this week, according to a news release.

Vaccinations will continue at only the following locations: John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital, Provident Hospital and the Ruth M. Rothstein CORE Center.

More Than 300 Plows Hit Streets of Chicago Amid Winter Storm

With more than two inches of snow per hour possible through the overnight hours, the city of Chicago has activated its fleet of snow removal vehicles, with more than 300 expected to be out during the height of the storm.

In-Person Learning at Chicago Public Schools Canceled for Tuesday Amid Winter Storm

All in-person classes in Chicago Public Schools will be moved to remote learning on Tuesday due to heavy snowfall, the district says.

CPS students in pre-K and cluster learning classes will move to remote learning because of the storm.

“Safety is our highest priority which is why we have decided to move all classes to remote instruction for tomorrow, February 16,” said CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson. “The extreme weather conditions expected tonight and tomorrow could present a hazardous commute to families of pre-k and cluster program students who selected in-person learning, and in the interest of safety we are cancelling in-person classes. We expect in-person learning to resume on Wednesday and will keep families updated as additional information becomes available.”

Snow and Cold: The Advice You Need to Get Through Chicago Winters

As temperatures drop or heavy snow falls, things can get dangerous.

It's important to be prepared, take precautions and know your resources.

Here's a look at some things you should know as you take on Chicago winters, including the symptoms of hypothermia, how to properly dress in the cold, and much more.

Several Suburban School Districts Announce Closures

School closures are beginning to pile up across the Chicago area, with most institutions announcing that they will transition to e-learning on Tuesday.

Public school districts in the suburbs are beginning to announce closures as well, including

Midlothian School District 143, Oak Forest District 145 and Tinley Park School District 146. City of Hammond Public Schools, which were closed Monday, will remain closed Tuesday.

You can find a full list of school closures on the Emergency Closing Center website.

More Than 300 Flights Canceled at Chicago Airports Amid Snow Storm

More than 300 flights have been canceled at Chicago’s airports Monday as heavy snow and frigid temperatures continue to grip the region.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, nearly 200 flights have been canceled at O’Hare alone on Monday. As of 3:30 p.m., 193 flights have been axed because of the weather, with average departure delays of 15 minutes reported.

At Midway Airport, 146 flights have been canceled, with delays of under 15 minutes on those flights that are departing.

City-Run COVID Testing Sites to Remain Closed Tuesday, But Vaccination Sites Will Stay Open, Chicago's Top Doc Says

Due to the winter conditions hitting Chicago, officials announced that city-run COVID testing sites will not be open Tuesday.

All vaccination sites in Chicago will remain "open and operating as planned," however, said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

"Here in Chicago we've worked to make sure that all vaccination efforts are indoors this time of year," Arwady said.

IDOT, ISP Urge Drivers to 'Postpone Unnecessary Travel'

The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police urged drivers to "strongly consider postponing any unnecessary travel," warning of extremely slick conditions and poor visibility.

“As always, our team at IDOT will be out on the roads around the clock, but if you can stay indoors, please do, especially during the overnight hours,” Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said in a statement. “Conditions at times could be treacherous, with the cold and wind reducing the effectiveness of the materials we use to treat snow and ice. Expect extremely long travel times and always prepare your vehicle in the event you are stranded.”

Illinois officials said blowing and drifting snow throughout the state are likely "due to the amounts and fluffiness of the snow combined with high winds."

“If you must travel, we ask that you allow additional time to reach your destination and ensure your vehicle is in a safe operating condition,” ISP Director Brandon Kelly said in a statement. “Please obey all traffic laws and posted speed limits. Remember, speed limits are set for clear conditions. Only drive the speed limit if it is safe to do so. And please watch out for emergency responders and highway maintainers who are doing their best to keep the roadways safe.”

Track Snow Live: See Where the Winter Storm is Hitting in Real Time With Live Doppler 5

While many already saw accumulating snowfall overnight and into Monday morning, more is on the way.

Track the system as it moves through the area live using our Live Doppler 5 radar.

