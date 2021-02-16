See Snowfall Totals So Far Across the Chicago Area From Massive Snowstorm

Note: Totals are as of the time the NWS reported the information and may not reflect the most up-to-date totals as snow continues to fall. This page will be updated as more information is provided.
A massive snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the Chicago area beginning Monday and continuing into Tuesday.
Just how much snow has fallen in this latest blast of winter weather? Here's a look at the latest snowfall totals from around the area, according to the National Weather Service as of 6:15 a.m.:
Cook County:
Chicago (Albany Park) - 16 inches
Chicago (Lake View) - 8.2 inches
Chicago (Loop) - 7.8 inches
Chicago (Midway Airport) – 17.7 inches
Chicago (O’Hare Airport) – 7.5 inches
Dolton – 4 inches
Evanston – 12 inches
Forest Park - 13 inches
Harwood Heights – 12.3 inches
Homewood - 9.5 inches
Lincolnwood - 5.5 inches
Lynwood - 4.7 inches
Oak Lawn - 13 inches
Oak Park - 11 inches
Roselle - 3.8 inches
Schaumburg – 5.1 inches
West Ridge – 5 inches
Wilmette – 7 inches
Winchester - 5 inches
DuPage County:
Carol Stream - 3.4 inches
Clarendon Hills – 1.6 inches
Glen Ellyn – 1.6 inches
Grundy County:
Carbon Hill - 3.6 inches
Kane County:
Elburn - 3.3 inches
Elgin – 1.8 inches
St. Charles - 3.6 inches
Sugar Grove – 1.6 inches
Lake County (Illinois):
Bannockburn – 1.6 inches
Highwood – 1.5 inches
LaSalle County:
Peru – 1.5 inches
Livingston County:
Chatsworth - 7 inches
Will County:
Joliet - 5.4 inches
Manhattan - 5.1 inches
Romeoville - 7.8 inches
Frankfort - 7.2 inches
Winnebago County:
Rockford - 3 inches
Rockford Airport - 1.8 inches
Jasper County (Indiana):
Collegeville – 1.5 inches
Lake County (Indiana):
Crown Point – 6.5 inches
Lake Station – 4.3 inches
Porter County (Indiana):
Chesterton – 6.9 inches
Kouts - 6 inches
Portage – 5.8 inches
Porter – 4.9 inches
South Haven - 9 inches
Valparaiso – 16 inches