See Snowfall Totals So Far Across the Chicago Area From Massive Snowstorm

Note: Totals are as of the time the NWS reported the information and may not reflect the most up-to-date totals as snow continues to fall. This page will be updated as more information is provided.

A massive snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the Chicago area beginning Monday and continuing into Tuesday.

Just how much snow has fallen in this latest blast of winter weather? Here's a look at the latest snowfall totals from around the area, according to the National Weather Service as of 6:15 a.m.:

Cook County:

Chicago (Albany Park) - 16 inches

Chicago (Lake View) - 8.2 inches

Chicago (Loop) - 7.8 inches

Chicago (Midway Airport) – 17.7 inches

Chicago (O’Hare Airport) – 7.5 inches

Dolton – 4 inches

Evanston – 12 inches

Forest Park - 13 inches

Harwood Heights – 12.3 inches

Homewood - 9.5 inches

Lincolnwood - 5.5 inches

Lynwood - 4.7 inches

Oak Lawn - 13 inches

Oak Park - 11 inches

Roselle - 3.8 inches

Schaumburg – 5.1 inches

West Ridge – 5 inches

Wilmette – 7 inches

Winchester - 5 inches

DuPage County:

Carol Stream - 3.4 inches

Clarendon Hills – 1.6 inches

Glen Ellyn – 1.6 inches

Grundy County:

Carbon Hill - 3.6 inches

Kane County:

Elburn - 3.3 inches

Elgin – 1.8 inches

St. Charles - 3.6 inches

Sugar Grove – 1.6 inches

Lake County (Illinois):

Bannockburn – 1.6 inches

Highwood – 1.5 inches

LaSalle County:

Peru – 1.5 inches

Livingston County:

Chatsworth - 7 inches

Will County:

Joliet - 5.4 inches

Manhattan - 5.1 inches

Romeoville - 7.8 inches

Frankfort - 7.2 inches

Winnebago County:

Rockford - 3 inches

Rockford Airport - 1.8 inches

Jasper County (Indiana):

Collegeville – 1.5 inches

Lake County (Indiana):

Crown Point – 6.5 inches

Lake Station – 4.3 inches

Porter County (Indiana):

Chesterton – 6.9 inches

Kouts - 6 inches

Portage – 5.8 inches

Porter – 4.9 inches

South Haven - 9 inches

Valparaiso – 16 inches