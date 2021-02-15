In-Person Learning at Chicago Public Schools Canceled for Tuesday Amid Winter Storm

All in-person classes in Chicago Public Schools will be moved to remote learning on Tuesday due to heavy snowfall, the district says.

CPS students in pre-K and cluster learning classes will move to remote learning because of the storm.

“Safety is our highest priority which is why we have decided to move all classes to remote instruction for tomorrow, February 16,” said CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson. “The extreme weather conditions expected tonight and tomorrow could present a hazardous commute to families of pre-k and cluster program students who selected in-person learning, and in the interest of safety we are cancelling in-person classes. We expect in-person learning to resume on Wednesday and will keep families updated as additional information becomes available.”

Only essential building staff will be expected to report to schools, according to the district.

Grab-and-go meal distribution will continue on Tuesday, but the district says that transportation challenges could impact some locations. Families are encouraged to visit the CPS website for more information.

Parts of the city could potentially get a foot or more of snow before the winter storm moves out of the region, with hazardous travel conditions expected throughout the evening Monday and into Tuesday morning.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until Tuesday morning.