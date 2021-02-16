Highland Park Aims to Restore Gas Service by Tuesday Evening, City Says

Highland park officials are aiming to restore gas service by Tuesday evening following a major rupture impacting over 60 homes, the city announces.

In a Facebook post Monday night, city officials said a 69 households near Green Bay Road and Highland Place would be out of gas service due to a gas line fire, encouraging residents to utilize local warming centers amid the freezing temperatures.

"Due to the cold temperatures, residents without gas service may take advantage of the two overnight warming centers or seek overnight accommodation at an area hotel," the post read. "The City has made arrangements for a discounted rate. Income-qualified individuals may be eligible for a fee waiver."

Service repairs will continue in a block-by-block format, as follows:

Phase 1: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., 600 block of Green Bay Road, including Roger Williams addresses

Phase 2: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., 500 block of Green Bay Road

Phase 3: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., 400/300 block of Green Bay Road

Water service has been restored in the area, Highland Park officials added. The city advised residents to keep a trickle of water running for 24-48 hours to avoid frozen pipes.

Green Bay Road remains closed between Roger Williams and Washington as repairs continue, city officials said.

For more on Highland Park warming centers, click here.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation Tuesday for all Illinois counties after a "dangerous" winter storm swept through the region, leaving many without power.

The storm, which brought extreme wind chills, power outages and accumulating snow, left approximately 7,000 Illinois households without power as of Tuesday morning, according to state officials.

Parts of the Chicago area saw well over a foot of snow Monday night into Tuesday, with some snowfall totals reaching as high as 18 inches, as the latest round of winter weather blanketed the region.

Chicago's Midway Airport saw 17.7 inches of snow from Monday to Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, while O'Hare Airport saw 7.5 inches.

The city and areas closest to the lake have seen the highest snowfall, as the storm system combined with lake effect snow to deliver a one-two punch.