Winter Storm Warning Remains in Effect Across the Chicago Area Tuesday as Snow Continues

A winter storm warning remained in effect across the Chicago area early Tuesday as a major snowstorm continued to blanket parts of the region, making for extremely hazardous conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Kankakee, Kendall, Will, Grundy, Livingston and DuPage counties in Illinois, along with Lake, Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana that began Sunday evening and will remain in effect through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Winter weather advisories are in place in LaSalle, Kane, McHenry and DeKalb counties through 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS, while Cook County and Lake County in Illinois will remain under a winter storm warning through 12 p.m.

As a snowstorm began to hit the Chicago area Monday, city officials deployed more than 300 plows and salt spreaders with the goal of keeping roads clean and helping people stay safe. NBC 5's Kate Chappell reports.

The NWS urged Illinois residents on Monday night to exercise extreme caution while traveling, forecasting that the winter storm pounding the region would be “peaking in intensity” in the late evening hours.

The storm, which has already dumped more than a foot of snow on some portions of the area, will hang around the area through Tuesday morning.

Lake and Cook counties are expected to take on the brunt of the storm, with lake-effect snow contributing to locally higher snowfall totals. According to the NWS, several more inches of snow are possible before the storm moves out of the area, with the highest totals expected within five-to-ten miles of Lake Michigan.

Already at Chicago’s Midway Airport, 15.9 inches of snow have fallen, while 13 inches were reported in south suburban Oak Lawn and 12.3 inches in Harwood Heights.

More snow combined with blustery winds will make for continued low visibility on roadways through the morning commute Tuesday.

Additional snowfall totals of several inches are expected, with the highest accumulations along and east of Interstate 57.

