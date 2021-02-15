Chicago winter storm

Hundreds of Flights Canceled at Chicago Airports Amid Snow Storm

More than 300 flights have been canceled at Chicago’s airports Monday as heavy snow and frigid temperatures continue to grip the region.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, nearly 200 flights have been canceled at O’Hare alone on Monday. As of 3:30 p.m., 193 flights have been axed because of the weather, with average departure delays of 15 minutes reported.

At Midway Airport, 146 flights have been canceled, with delays of under 15 minutes on those flights that are departing.

Both airports are expected to get significant amounts of snow before the storm moves out on Tuesday, with upwards of ten inches of snow possible in some locations in the city.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until Tuesday morning in Chicago.

