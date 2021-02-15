ComEd Steps Up Staffing to Deal With Potential Power Outages Amid Winter Storm

Amid Monday’s winter storm, ComEd is stepping up staffing and response crews in the event of any power outages caused by the rough weather.

As of 8:15 p.m., around 200 customers were without power in the Chicago area. In Boone County, a major outage impacting nearly 1,000 people was resolved just after 8 p.m.

In Lake County, 127 customers are impacted by power outages, while 53 are impacted in Cook County.

In a statement, the company emphasized that it does not anticipate major storm-related power outages because of the lack of ice on trees and power lines, which lead to more outages than heavy snow typically does.

Even still, the company says that they are doubling up crews that are involved in responding to outage tickets, and that they have extra staff available overnight Monday and into Tuesday.

This news comes as ComEd crews report to West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee to give a hand to crews battling the damage caused by recent ice storms in those states. Approximately 350 crew and contract workers were sent out, and those crews are expected to remain out of state for at least the next week.