CTA Service Suspended on Multiple Lines Due to Snowstorm

Service on multiple Chicago Transit Authority train lines was suspended early Tuesday due to problems that arose as a major snowstorm pummeled the city.

Switching problems at Howard caused service to be suspended on the Purple Line and Purple Line Express trains, with shuttle buses offered between Linden and Howard, as well as on the Yellow Line, with shuttles between Dempster-Skokie and Howard. Red Line service was also suspended between Howard and Belmont, the CTA said, with shuttle buses available between the two stations.

Switching problems at Midway also temporarily shut down service on the Orange Line between Pulaski and Midway, the CTA said. Major delays were also reported on Brown Line trains at Kimball.

“Because of overnight weather conditions, CTA is experiencing some service issues on the rail system, including switching issues at Howard and Midway stations which are impacting the movement of trains," the transit agency said in a statement.

"CTA personnel are working to restore regular service as soon as possible. Free shuttle buses are providing connecting service to customers in the affected area," the CTA continued.

The transit issues were among many difficult or hazardous travel conditions reported beginning Monday and continuing into Tuesday morning as a major snowstorm hit the Chicago area, blanketing some parts in more than a foot of snow.

Cook County remains under a winter storm warning through 12 p.m., one of several warnings or advisories in place across the Chicago area, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS urged residents to exercise extreme caution while traveling, with the storm lingering through Tuesday and lake effect snow expected to continue throughout the day.

Already at Chicago’s Midway Airport, 15.9 inches of snow have fallen, while 13 inches were reported in south suburban Oak Lawn and 12.3 inches in Harwood Heights.

More snow combined with blustery winds will make for continued low visibility on roadways through the morning commute Tuesday.