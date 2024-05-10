Chicago's iconic Rainbow Cone adds new flavors for 1st time in nearly 100 years

For the first time in its nearly 100-year history, an iconic Chicago ice cream shop will add new flavors into the mix.

According to a press release, Chicago's Original Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shop is adding four new "sliced creations" to its menu. It's the first time the shop is doing so since its founding in 1926.

“We’re not just adding to our menu, we’re crafting a new chapter in Rainbow Cone’s storied history,” Joe Buonavolanto III, executive vice president of The Buona Companies, the parent company of Rainbow Cone said in a release. “Our new sliced creations build upon the legacy of our iconic five-flavor ice cream cone, and we’re eager to share them with our newest fans as well as those who have enjoyed Rainbow Cone for generations.”

The new flavors, developed by the brand's culinary director, each add a "delightful twist to classic flavors" served on a waffle cone or cake, the release said.

According to the release, the new flavors are Orange Dream, Chocolate Obsession, Minty City and Cosmic Birthday.

"The Orange Dream offers a sweet blend of orange sherbet and vanilla, while the Chocolate Obsession satisfies the cravings of chocolate lovers with double the chocolate bliss," the release said. "Minty City pays homage to the brand’s roots with a fresh mint chocolate chip flavor, and the Cosmic Birthday is a smile-sparking stack of colorful Superman and birthday cake ice cream slices."

The new flavors join Rainbow Cone's traditional flavors of Orange Sherbet, Pistachio, Palmer House, Strawberry and Chocolate.