Mother's Day

Chicago's Rainbow Cone ice cream shops offering free cones on Mother's Day

The offer comes on the heels of a new Original Rainbow Cone location set to come to Wicker Park in Chicago

Provided by Rainbow Cone

One of Chicago's most iconic ice cream shops is honoring mom's with a sweet treat this Mother's Day.

Sunday, May 12, The Original Rainbow Cone is offering free rainbow cones for moms in honor of the Mother's Day holiday, according to the store's website.

Watch 24/7 free news online with NBC 5 Chicago’s stream

The offer requires a $5 minimum purchase, the website said. It is only available at Original Rainbow Cone ice cream shops.

The offer comes on the heels of a new Original Rainbow Cone location soon set to open in Wicker Park. The new shop will open May 28 at 1750 W. Division St., according to a spokesperson.

The Original Rainbow Cone has 11 permanent locations across Illinois and one in Florida, the spokesperson said. Recent openings include a spot in Orland Park and on the Magnificent Mile. More locations are set to come to Tennessee, Wisconsin, Michigan and Florida, the spokesperson added.

Chicago Restaurants May 1

4 Chicago restaurants named among best brunch spots in the US by OpenTable

chicago news Apr 29

This Chicago brunch spot is among the nation's best, according to Yelp

Chicago Restaurants Apr 9

New York Times releases list of '25 Best Chicago Restaurants Right Now'

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Mother's Daychicago food
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us