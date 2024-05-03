One of Chicago's most iconic ice cream shops is honoring mom's with a sweet treat this Mother's Day.

Sunday, May 12, The Original Rainbow Cone is offering free rainbow cones for moms in honor of the Mother's Day holiday, according to the store's website.

The offer requires a $5 minimum purchase, the website said. It is only available at Original Rainbow Cone ice cream shops.

The offer comes on the heels of a new Original Rainbow Cone location soon set to open in Wicker Park. The new shop will open May 28 at 1750 W. Division St., according to a spokesperson.

The Original Rainbow Cone has 11 permanent locations across Illinois and one in Florida, the spokesperson said. Recent openings include a spot in Orland Park and on the Magnificent Mile. More locations are set to come to Tennessee, Wisconsin, Michigan and Florida, the spokesperson added.