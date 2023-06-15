The Original Rainbow Cone is coming to the Mag Mile – with another city staple

Not one but two iconic Chicago eateries will be joining forces to create "a culinary destination like no other" on the Magnificent Mile.

The Original Rainbow Cone announced it will partner with Gino's East to bring together two of the city's "oldest and most iconic" restaurants together for a new collaboration this month.

The location is set to open at 11 a.m. on June 29 at 162 E Superior St.

"This innovative concept aims to provide visitors with a unique and unforgettable experience, showcasing the rich history and flavors of both establishments," a release states.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Original Rainbow Cone is a fan-favorite Chicago ice cream shop that's served residents for more than 95 years. The ice cream classic has expanded in recent years, opening several shops in the Chicago suburbs, including a different dual-concept restaurant in partnership with Buona Beef, another locally-based restaurant chain.

Gino's East marks another longtime local staple, which has been serving up pizzas in the city city 1966.

The news comes as a number of retailers announce closures on the Mag Mile, with AT&T becoming the recent storefront to close up shop.

The store, located at 600 N. Michigan Ave., will close its doors for good on Aug. 1, the company confirmed to NBC Chicago.

Other recent store closure announcement include the Verizon Store and Old Navy.