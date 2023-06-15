Michigan Avenue shoppers will soon see another vacant storefront on the Magnificent Mile: The AT&T Store.

The store, located at 600 N. Michigan Ave., will close its doors for good on Aug. 1, the company confirmed to NBC Chicago.

“Consumer shopping habits continue to change, and we’re changing with them,” a spokesperson told NBC Chicago. “That means serving customers where they are through the right mix of retail stores, digital channels and our phone-based care team.”

All employees at the store will be offered jobs at other retail locations in the city, the spokesperson added.

The news comes three months after the flagship, 27,000 sq. ft. Verizon Store, at 840 N. Michigan Ave., announced it would shutter.

"We never like to see businesses leave necessarily," Magnificent Mile Association CEO Kimberly Bares said Wednesday. "But we're in the middle of a very vibrant district, and changing and challenging time for retail," Bares continued, adding that the association is "very convinced" that retail is on the rebound.

"We've talked to our retail brokers," Bares added. "It seems the worst is behind us."

The mobile technology stores join a handful of other Michigan Avenue retailers that in recent years also closed its doors, including Banana Republic at 744 N. Michigan Ave., Macy's Department Store inside Water Tower Place, plus Uniqlo, Timberland and Columbia.

A few blocks away, at 150 N. State Street retail anchor Old Navy has also shuttered.

Despite the recent closures, Michigan Avenue remains approximately 75% occupied, with more businesses set to open soon, the association said.

According to officials, the vacant three-story building at 555 N. Michigan Ave, which for two decades was home to Gap's Chicago flagship store, will soon see Artizia move in. Additionally, H&M, which previously was located at 840 N. Michigan Ave., will move down the street to the Magnificent Mile's former Apple Store, at 679 N. Michigan Ave.