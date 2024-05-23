The U.S. will soon have a new tallest waterslide and it will be only a short drive from Chicago.

Opening in the Wisconsin Dells this weekend at the Mount Olympus Water and Theme Park is The Rise of Icarus.

With five body slides, standing at 145 feet tall, the waterslide is described by Mount Olympus as "America's Tallest."

Plans for the new waterslide in "the Waterpark Capital of the World" were announced last summer as part of an $8 million park expansion plan.

"As the Greek myth goes, Icarus soared too close to the sun on wings fastened to his body with wax, with the heat of the sun melting the wax and Icarus falling to the sea," the park's website reads. "Here at Mt. Olympus you’ll experience a much happier ending at the bottom of the slides!"

The park revealed they put the new slide "to the test" Wednesday and it passed, meaning the ride will officially open to the public this weekend.

See what it looks like below: