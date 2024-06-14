Northwest Indiana

Northwest Indiana Pizza Hut locations suddenly closed

According to the NWI Times, several local Pizza Hut employees posted on social media that all the Northwest Indiana locations were closed without warning, all the employees were let go and told to file for unemployment.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Pizza Hut
Bloomberg via Getty Images

More than one dozen Pizza Hut locations in Northwest Indiana were abruptly shut down this week, the Texas-based pizza chain confirmed.

As of Friday night, Pizza Hut's website showed the following 15 locations as "closed:" Portage, Chesterton, Valparaiso, Hobart, Winfield, Crown Point, Schererville, Griffith, Hammond, Merrillville, LaPorte, Michigan City, Lowell, Cedar Lake and Munster.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather without login

According to the Times of Northwest Indiana newspaper, several local Pizza Hut employees posted on social media that all the Northwest Indiana locations were closed without warning, all the employees were let go and told to file for unemployment and the closures affected all Indiana locations owned by EYM Group.

Pizza Hut filed a lawsuit against EYM earlier this month alleging breach of contract by the franchisee. EYM Group previously sued Pizza Hut on March 15 in Texas alleging a breach of contract, the NWI Times reported.

A Pizza Hut spokesperson provided the following statement to NBC Chicago Friday afternoon:

"While some local franchisee-operated restaurants have temporarily closed, Pizza Hut remains committed to providing outstanding service and products to our valued customers. The company is working to transition these locations and expects many of them will reopen soon. To find a Pizza Hut location nearest you, please visit https://locations.pizzahut.com."

Local

Beverly 10 mins ago

Surveillance video captures smash-and-grab burglary at Beverly liquor store

Peoria 3 hours ago

Autopsy inconclusive for girl, 8, who died after medical emergency on Chicago-bound flight

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Northwest Indiana
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us