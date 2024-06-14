Northwest Indiana Pizza Hut locations suddenly closed

More than one dozen Pizza Hut locations in Northwest Indiana were abruptly shut down this week, the Texas-based pizza chain confirmed.

As of Friday night, Pizza Hut's website showed the following 15 locations as "closed:" Portage, Chesterton, Valparaiso, Hobart, Winfield, Crown Point, Schererville, Griffith, Hammond, Merrillville, LaPorte, Michigan City, Lowell, Cedar Lake and Munster.

According to the Times of Northwest Indiana newspaper, several local Pizza Hut employees posted on social media that all the Northwest Indiana locations were closed without warning, all the employees were let go and told to file for unemployment and the closures affected all Indiana locations owned by EYM Group.

Pizza Hut filed a lawsuit against EYM earlier this month alleging breach of contract by the franchisee. EYM Group previously sued Pizza Hut on March 15 in Texas alleging a breach of contract, the NWI Times reported.

A Pizza Hut spokesperson provided the following statement to NBC Chicago Friday afternoon:

"While some local franchisee-operated restaurants have temporarily closed, Pizza Hut remains committed to providing outstanding service and products to our valued customers. The company is working to transition these locations and expects many of them will reopen soon. To find a Pizza Hut location nearest you, please visit https://locations.pizzahut.com."