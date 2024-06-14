Wisconsin State Fair makes change to iconic cream puffs for first time in its history

For the first time in Wisconsin State Fair history, a change is being made to the fair's iconic Cream Puff.

In celebration of the puff's 100th anniversary, officials revealed this week that the August event in West Allis will debut four new flavors, marking the first time flavored Cream Puffs have ever been offered at the fair itself.

And these flavors will only be available for a limited time.

In 2020, Cream Puffs began offering flavors like cocoa, strawberry, pumpkin spice, Irish Cream and more, but those flavors were only available at special events. Now, fans of the treat will be able to taste root beer float, raspberry cheesecake, English toffee and chocolate birthday cake.

"Introducing four brand-new Cream Puff flavors is no small feat and these new recipes have been meticulously deliberated and tested with an expert Cream Puff focus group," the fair said in a release.

The new Cream Puffs will only be available for select days to the first 1,924 fairgoers, organizers said, noting the number is the same as the year the Cream Puffs debuted at the fair: 1924.

"Wisconsin State Fair anticipates these specialty Cream Puffs will go fast, so Fairgoers should be ready when the Original Cream Puff Pavilion opens at 10 a.m. each day of the State Fair," the release said.

Each flavor will only be available for a few days at a time. The schedule is as follows:

August 1 – 3: Root Beer Float

August 4 – 6: Raspberry Cheesecake

August 7 -9: English Toffee

August 10: Chocolate Birthday Cake

In addition to scoring the historic treats, everyone who buys a specialty Cream Puff by Aug. 9 will have a chance at winning a "golden ticket," which will earn them a "100th anniversary prize package," organizers said.