In-N-Out burger fans may have rejoiced at the idea that the popular chain would finally make its way to Chicago.

But it's not actually happening.

Social media rumors about the development started surfacing on April Fools' Day, with a post on Instagram showing a sign on fencing claiming In-N-out would be "here soon."

"Just saw this banner at 4720 W Fullerton near Washtime and the Family Dollar. It looks like @@innout is finally expanding to the midwest and opening a location in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood!" the caption read.

Then there was a viral TikTok, which generated more than 20,000 likes this week alone, claiming the chain was coming to Chicago in June 2025.

In-N-Out squashed those rumors this week, telling NBC Chicago in a statement that "any information regarding plans to open In-N-Out Burger locations in Chicago isn’t genuine."

"Although we do not currently have any plans to open a restaurant there, we know it’s a wonderful city!" Vice President of Store Development Mike Abbate said in a statement.

While the chain currently has 400 locations across eight states in the U.S., there are none in the Midwest so far.

There are currently only locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado and Idaho.

The reports wouldn't be the only false reports surrounding businesses this week. Home Depot also debunked rumors that the home improvement chain would soon start charging for parking in an effort to combat inflation, calling it an April Fools' joke from a tool review site.